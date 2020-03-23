ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BC Kalev/Cramo basketball team
BC Kalev/Cramo basketball team Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Due to the emergency situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Estonian Basketball Association has decided to cancel all national championships. The association will not name a champion this year for the first time since 1942.

"In basketball, the winner is determined by the tournament ranking system. As most Estonian leagues did not make it to the decisive phase due to the coronavirus outbreak, we deemed it logical to not declare any national champions this year," general secretary Keio Kuhi explained in a press statement.

The association did, however, approve the ranking lists of regular seasons. "We took into account points collected if the same amount of games were played, then head-to-head matches and lastly, winning percentage if teams finished on a different number of games," Kuhi added.

The general classification of men's national championship: 1. BC Kalev/Cramo, 2. Avis Utilitas Rapla, 3. Pärnu Sadam, 4. Tartu Ülikool, 5. Rakvere Tarvas, 6. Tallinna Kalev/TLÜ, 7. TalTech.

The general classification of women's national championship: 1. Tallinna Ülikool, 2. Tartu Ülikool/Kalev, 3. G4S Noorteliiga.

On Monday, Latvian-Estonian Basketball League board also decided to not declare a champion for the 2019/2020 season.

Latvian and Lithuanian basketball associations have, however, declared their respective national champions without any play-off games. VEF Riga were crowned champions in Latvia and Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.

Reigning Estonian basketball champion BC Kalev/Cramo confirmed on Friday that their season had ended. One Kalev/Cramo player has tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to the club, he is said to be well and asymptomatic.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

bc kalev/cramobasketball
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

19:54

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

19:40

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

19:35

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

19:25

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

19:13

North Estonia Medical Center doctors urge everyone to self-isolate

18:58

Coronavirus helpline receives 13,000 calls in first week

18:33

Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds

18:11

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942

17:27

Government launches 'chatbot' to answer coronavirus crisis queries

17:13

NGOs call on people to commemorate 1949 mass deportation at home

16:55

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

16:36

Thousands of families facing difficult decisions because of closed borders

16:16

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia

15:56

Debut renewable electricity supply tender attracts plenty of interest

15:47

Health Board: Initial forecast not fulfilled, but no time to be complacent

15:40

Tallink will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route Updated

15:35

Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

15:14

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: