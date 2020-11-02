news

Health Board chief: Recent COVID-19 positive test shares rocketing

News
Health Board director Üllar Lanno.
Health Board director Üllar Lanno. Source: ERR
News

The rate of positive results from coronavirus tests stood at over three times the average on Sunday, Health Board (Terviseamet) director Üllar Lanno says, with Harju County particularly affected.

Lanno noted that Harju County accounted for well over half the 80 cases reported Sunday morning, with the proportion even higher on Monday.

More than two-thirds of Sunday's cases were diagnosed in Tallinn, and 6.7 percent of the 1,201 tests conducted returned positive – compared with an average rate of under 2 percent over the whole testing period since large-scale testing began in March.

The rising rates made adherence to coronavirus best practises even more important, he said.

"As the numbers of infections have continued to grow, very serious observance of the Health Board recommendations of the, and maintaining social distancing both at work and in public spaces, is required," Lanno said.

Sunday's 14-day infection rate in Estonia was 68.28 per 100,000 inhabitants, rising to 72.31 on Monday morning.

264,808 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in total since the start of March, with 5,046 (1.67 percent) returning positive, the Health Board says.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

