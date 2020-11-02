Sixty-one new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. The new 14-day infection rate is now 72.31 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 42 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, six cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, four in Rapla County, two in Saare County and one in Tartu County.

Six cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 72.31 with 4.5 percent of tests conducted over the last two weeks coming out as positive for COVID-19.

Northern region

22 of the cases diagnosed in Harju County were traced back to contact with a previously infected person - 11 were within family, four were at the workplace and seven cases were traced back to other contact. Four of the cases were related to travel from Spain, England, Belgium and Greece.

The remaining 17 cases are under further investigation.

In total, there are 16 outbreaks in Northern Estonia:

First workplace outbreak (42 cases)

Second workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Third workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Fourth workplace outbreak (ten cases)

Fifth workplace outbreak (six cases)

Sixth workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Seventh workplace outbreak (six cases)

Eighth workplace outbreak (five cases)

Sports outbreak (five cases)

Care home outbreak (33 cases)

First school outbreak (six cases)

Second school outbreak (five cases)

Party outbreak (17 cases)

Family outbreak (five cases)

Kindergarten outbreak (five cases)

Event oubreak six cases

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 3,700 people, of which 624 are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Three of the six cases discovered in Ida-Viru County were traced back to the workplace, one person was infected at school and one case was traced to contact with a previously infected person. One case was also related to travel from Great Britain.

There are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, as of Monday:

Viru Prison outbreak (93 cases)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21 cases)

Sillamäe first school outbreak (36 cases)

Sillamäe second school outbreak (nine cases)

Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases)

Narva Kindergarten outbreak (six cases)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (ten cases)

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,000 people, of which 221 have the novel coronavirus.

Western and Southern regions

The case in Tartu County is under investigation.

The Southern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 348 people with 52 of them infected with COVID-19. There is one active outbreak in Southern Estonia:

Workplace outbreak in Jõgeva (20 cases)

One of the cases discovered in Saare County is under further investigation, the second case in the county will be transferred to the Northern Regional Department as the person lives in Harju County.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring 245 people, of which 55are diagnosed with the coronavirus.

47 people receiving treatment in hospital, two under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 47 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There were 1,056 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 264,808 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 5,046 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

3,832 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,039 (27.1 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 2,793 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated with regional data.

