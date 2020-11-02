Overnight tourism stays nearly half on year to summer 2020

The number of overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation establishments in Estonia almost halved on year in summer, the result of coronavirus travel restrictions, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Sunday.

While domestic tourism rose substantially – two-thirds of overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation establishments were made up of Estonian residents over summer 2020, virtually reversing the situation in previous years, domestic tourists tended have shorter stays – the average stay only rose by 1.3 percent on summer 2019.

The result was that with the far lower numbers of foreign tourists staying in Estonia, the total number of nights spent at accommodation establishments fell by 41 percent on year, AK reported.

Of Estonia's nearest neighbors, travel restrictions saw less than half the volume of tourists from Finland visit this year, compared with 2019, 9 percent fewer Lithuanian tourists and virtually no tourists from the Russian Federation.

However, the number of Latvians visiting Estonia actually rose 5 percent. The three Baltic States enjoyed a relaxing of restrictions from May, part of the so-called Baltic bubble.

