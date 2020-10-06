news

Statistics: In August, domestic tourists outnumbered foreign tourists again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A hotel bed.
A hotel bed. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

In August, 331,000 tourists stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments, data released by Statistics Estonia shows. Their total number of nights was 591,000 but compared to August 2019, the number of tourists dropped by a third.

Analyst at Statistics Estonia Helga Laurmaa said in August there were more domestic tourists than foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, similar to previous months of this year: "Two thirds of the tourists in accommodation establishments were domestic tourists and a third were foreign tourists. In 2019, the situation was the reverse."

In August, 219,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, and their nights totalled 377,000.

Compared to August 2019, the number of domestic tourists increased by 8 percent and their nights in accommodation by 9 percent . The majority of domestic tourists were on holiday - 74 percent - and 13 percent were on a business trip.

The largest numbers of domestic tourists stayed in Pärnu County at 18 percent , 16 percent stayed in Harju County, 12 percent in Ida-Viru County, 9 percent in Saare County and 8 percent in Tartu County.

There were 112,000 foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments last month, which is 61 percent fewer than in August 2019.

The largest number - 41,000 - came from Finland, 29,000 tourists came from Latvia and 12,000 from Lithuania.

Accommodated foreign and domestic tourists, August 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

While the number of Finnish tourists halved compared to the previous year, the number of Latvian tourists increased by a third and the number of Lithuanian tourists by a fifth.

In total, 78 percent of foreign tourists came to Estonia for vacation, 17 percent for business and the rest had another reason for visiting.

Foreign tourists spent 214,000 nights in Estonia this year, which is 60 percent less than in August 2019. Of these foreign tourists, 56 percent stayed in Harju county, 17 percent in Pärnu County, 9 percent in Tartu County and 7 percent in Saare County.

In August, 1,256 accommodation establishments were open to tourists and the average cost of a night's stay was €31. Compared to August 2019, the cost was €8 lower. In Pärnu County, the average cost was €36, in Tartu County €35, in Harju and Saare counties €33 and in Ida-Viru County €31.

In August, rates of coronavirus rose across Europe which stopped many direct flights to and from Tallinn from European cities. A two week quarantine restriction was also applied to most counties which stopped tourists from traveling.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:41

Government proposes further investigation into Estonia ferry disaster

17:18

Bank of Estonia to issue new two-cent and 20-cent coins

16:26

National football team preparing for three October home games

16:00

Võru hospital wants over €4 million to improve isolation wards

15:58

Government decides against tourism voucher scheme

15:32

Kalev/Cramo falls to corona-stricken BC Khimki in VTB United League

15:07

Gallery: Statue of poet Kalju Lepik unveiled on eve of 100th birthday

14:41

Paper: Pharmacies hoarding flu vaccines, will not sell to family doctors

14:16

New service gives property owners control over who registered at an address

13:53

Numbers of injury cases involving electric scooters growing in Estonia

13:43

Biodiverse flower meadow to be created in center of Tartu

13:14

Gallery: Sculpture dedicated to famous stray dog ​​unveiled in Tallinn

12:53

Russia's FSB suspect armed forces serviceman of spying for Estonia

12:43

Health Board recommends travel only when unavoidable

12:19

Health Board: 42 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

12:16

Record number of women sign up for military service in 2020

11:42

Riigikogu finance committee to discuss state budget with ministers

11:16

Coronavirus-hit Tallinn spa center wants €12-million state loan

10:44

Statistics: In August, domestic tourists outnumbered foreign tourists again

10:12

Warm weather records set in four Estonian cities on Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: