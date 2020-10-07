news

Arrivals in Latvia must complete electronic coronavirus form from Monday

Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka.
Estonian-Latvian border at Valga-Valka. Source: ERR
Arrivals in Latvia will have to fill in an electronic COVID-19 questionnaire and statement from next Monday, which replaces the existing paper system.

Latvia's government made the announcement Tuesday. Completing the documentation, which is available electronically, is mandatory for all arrivals, including those crossing the land border from Estonia, and must be done no earlier than 48 hours before arriving, the English-language page of public broadcaster LSM reports.

The questionnaire/declaration will be available online from Monday, October 12, on the covidpass.lv site (not yet live).

After filling in details, individuals will receive a Quick Response (QR) barcode to their device, which must be shown to Latvian State Border Guard (VRS) personnel when arriving in Latvia.

The existing paper questionnaire system Latvian authorities have imposed remains in place until just before midnight on the Sunday.

Required details are full name, ID code, address of the planned place of stay in Latvia and a contact phone number.

Applicants must also list the countries they have stayed in in the preceding 14 days, as well as their dates of departure, LSM reports.

Parents or legal guardians should complete the same form for minors traveling to Latvia.

The data will be transmitted to the VRS, as well as the police and Latvia's Center for Disease Prevention and Control (SPKC), and will be stored for 30 days, after which it will be deleted, LSM says.

Latvia effectively burst the so-called Baltic bubble of restriction-free travel between the three Baltic States last month after imposing travel restrictions on arrivals from Estonia.

Latvia's reported coronavirus rate stood at less than 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of last Friday, compared with Estonia's rate of over 50, and over 45 for Lithuania.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

