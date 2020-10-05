Finnish health board mulling easing travel restrictions

Finland's health board (THL) says that the country's travel restrictions could be alleviated to make a negative test upon arrival sufficient for avoiding quarantine.

ERR's online news in Estonian reports, citing Finnish public broadcaster Yle as source, that the change would facilitate shorter trips to Finland, including between Estonia and Finland.

Finland recently tightened its travel restrictions, and will only permit arrivals from Estonia for work or "unavoidable reasons", as well as transit.

31 people arriving in the country from Estonia last week were turned back.

At-risk countries are those with a rate of more than 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the preceding 14 days. Estonia's rate currently is 51.02, while Finland stands at 28.2 as of Monday.

However, economics minister Mika Lintilä and foreign trade minister Ville Skinnari are to meet representatives of the heavily-hit tourist sector in northern Finland next week. Businesses have hit out at the restrictions ahead of the Christmas season, when northern towns such as Rovaniemi see a large up-tick in winter holidaymaker arrivals. At present these would be off the table in most countries' cases.

