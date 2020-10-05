news

Tallink travel numbers for September down 66 percent from last year

Tallink ship departing from Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The number of passengers on Tallink ferries in September dropped by 66.1 percent (243,215) from last year. The third quarter of 2020 saw 55.8 percent fewer travelers on Tallink ships than the same period last year.

Cargo transport dropped by 0.5 percent from last year to 32,672 units, passenger vehicle capacity fell by 25.2 percent to 62,138 vehicles.

Over the third quarter, cargo transport decreased by 1.9 percent to 91,578 units and the capacity for vehicle transport decreased by 22 percent, to 275,735 vehicles.

The number of passengers travelling between Estonia and Finland decreased by 39.3 percent in the third quarter. MS Victoria I took supplemental trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route and Tallink's Baltic Queen conducted eight extraordinary cruises between Tallinn and the Aland Islands and 15 cruises from Helsinki to Saaremaa.

The daily cruises between Tallinn and Stockholm have been suspended since mid-March, when the emergency situation was announced. The number of passengers between the two capitals dropped by 95.7 percent over the third quarter with cargo transport also taking a 6.8 percent hit.

Tallink's route between Helsinki and Stockholm has been suspended since March 19, and the number of journeys saw a decrease of 61 percent even with one-off cruises included.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

