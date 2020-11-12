Shipping line Eckerö adds Muuga-Vuosaari early morning departure

Finnish shipping line Eckerö has added an extra, early morning service, using its MS Finbo Cargo ferry and plying the route between Muuga, east of Tallinn, and Vuosaari, near Helsinki.

The early departure leaves Muuga at 6.30 a.m. and arrives at Vuosaari at 9.15 a.m. The service has been running since early on this month.

"Eckero Line's freight volumes have increased in recent months, and in response to the wishes of our customers, we added early morning departures from Muuga to MS Finbo Cargo's schedule," said Katrin Aun Sirk, head of Eckerö's Estonian office.

"Based on the departures of the first two weeks, we can conclude that the additional departures have been well received by customers," she went on.

The new service also saw a purpose-built birth constructed at Muuga Harbor, which will allow the Finbo Cargo to solely dock there if necessary, rather than in Tallinn's main ferry harbor.

The upgrade includes a shore ramp serving roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) ferries and various safety features, in addition to truck parking facilities installed in summer and the planned "smart port" (Tark Sadam) traffic management system, work on which will start next year.

The Finbo Cargo, together with the larger MS Finlandia, together offer nearly 70 weekly Eckerö departures from Estonia. The Finbo Cargo continued running through the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in spring,

