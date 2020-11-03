Tallink sees almost 80 percent fall in passenger numbers in October

The number of passengers traveling on Tallink ferries declined by almost 80 percent in October compared to October 2019 due to the continued coronavirus situation. Freight and vehicle transportation also fell.

Passenger numbers decreased by 79.7 percent in October in total with 162,000 travelers taking ferry trips. Freight decreased by 18.7 percent to 27,800 units and transported passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2 percent to 46,500 vehicles.

In October, 110,100 people traveled on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, 74 percent less than a year ago. Freight transport between Estonia and Finland fell by 9.5 percent year-on-year. Vehicles transported between the two countries fell by 41 percent during the same period.

Passenger traveling between Estonia and Sweden fell by 95 percent and freight traffic by 13 percent. Passenger cars transported between the two countries dropped by 93 percent.

The cruise ship Victoria made four round trips between Tallinn and Stockholm in October. Until then, passenger movement between the counties has been suspended since March due to travel restrictions.

The biggest fall in business was seen on the routes between Latvia and Sweden, which declined by 99 percent after the line was suspended. There were four round trips between Riga and Stockholm in October, but daily travel has been suspended since mid-March due to travel restrictions. Freight fell by 80 percent during the same period.

In September, the company saw a 66 percent fall in passengers. Finland imposed movement restrictions on Estonian travelers in October after the rate of coronavirus rose in Estonia.

--

