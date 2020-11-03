news

Tallink sees almost 80 percent fall in passenger numbers in October ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallink ferry.
Tallink ferry. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The number of passengers traveling on Tallink ferries declined by almost 80 percent in October compared to October 2019 due to the continued coronavirus situation. Freight and vehicle transportation also fell.

Passenger numbers decreased by 79.7 percent in October in total with 162,000 travelers taking ferry trips. Freight decreased by 18.7 percent to 27,800 units and transported passenger vehicles decreased by 46.2 percent to 46,500 vehicles.

In October, 110,100 people traveled on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, 74 percent less than a year ago. Freight transport between Estonia and Finland fell by 9.5 percent year-on-year. Vehicles transported between the two countries fell by 41 percent during the same period.

Passenger traveling between Estonia and Sweden fell by 95 percent and freight traffic by 13 percent. Passenger cars transported between the two countries dropped by 93 percent. 

The cruise ship Victoria made four round trips between Tallinn and Stockholm in October. Until then, passenger movement between the counties has been suspended since March due to travel restrictions.

The biggest fall in business was seen on the routes between Latvia and Sweden, which declined by 99 percent after the line was suspended. There were four round trips between Riga and Stockholm in October, but daily travel has been suspended since mid-March due to travel restrictions. Freight fell by 80 percent during the same period.

In September, the company saw a 66 percent fall in passengers. Finland imposed movement restrictions on Estonian travelers in October after the rate of coronavirus rose in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Bank of Estonia announces new deputy governor

17:36

Authority starts proceedings after ski coach alleged ban violations

17:08

Portal: Ministry bill aims to ease foreign national doctor registration

16:37

Government agrees coronavirus surveillance studies will continue

16:06

Court finds Tartu ex-deputy mayor partially guilty, issues €16,000 fine

15:36

Health Board: Teachers need to socially distance at school

15:01

Opposition parties table nearly 30 amendments to state budget bill

14:36

Tallink sees almost 80 percent fall in passenger numbers in October

14:05

Tallinn asks residents to use population register e-services

13:39

Mexicans in Tartu celebrate Dia de Muertos by opening exhibition

13:13

Coalition considers earlier closing time instead of alcohol consumption ban

12:42

Ministry and child welfare union battle over minors' employment regulations

12:17

Tanel Leok announces retirement after 20-year motocross career

11:52

Poll: EKRE only party whose voters pick Trump over Biden at US election

11:13

Head of scientific council not in favor of mass COVID-19 testing

11:00

Health Board: 80 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over last 24 hours Updated

10:49

Latvia weighing up new coronavirus state of emergency

10:34

Prime minister offers condolences after Vienna terror attack

10:21

Mati Alaver assists skiers in Finland, association emphasizes ban

09:48

Central bank governor emphasizes transparency when using EU recovery fund

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: