Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ferry at the Port of Tallinn.
Ferry at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Finnish government decided on Thursday that travelers from Estonia can only enter Finland to return to the country, work, transit or for an unavoidable reason from September 28. While Estonia is on Finland's restricted list, tourists cannot travel to the country.

It is recommended that anyone arriving in Finland self-isolates for 14 days. From October 1, the isolation period can be shortened by taking two optional corona tests. The recommendation was made to the government by the Finnish Health Authority.

Estonia was added to the list after a recent surge in coronavirus infections across the county.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Wednesday after a meeting with Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin that it would be unlikely Estonian citizens and residents could visit the country from Monday.

Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Slovakia were also added to the list this week.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

