Finland denied entry to 31 travelers from Estonia last week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ferry at the Port of Tallinn.
Ferry at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Thirty-one travelers arriving in Finland from Estonia were turned back last week after new travel restrictions entered into force on Monday. Currently, tourists from Estonia cannot enter the country due to the coronavirus infection rate.

Deputy Head of the Finnish Border Guard in the Gulf of Finland Mikko Simola told ERR on Friday that 31 people have been denied entry between Monday and Thursday.

"We have mainly sent back those who have arrived in Finland as tourists or those who have not been able to prove that they have arrived in Finland for work," Simola said.

He said every passenger must carry an identity document valid in the European Union, which must be presented to the border guard along with a reason for entry, such as a work contract.

The Finnish government decided on September 24 that travelers from Estonia can only enter Finland to return to the country, work, transit or for an unavoidable reason from September 28. Estonia was added to the list of unsafe countries after the coronavirus average infection rate passed 25.

While Estonia is on Finland's restricted list, tourists cannot travel to the country from Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

