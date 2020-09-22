Finland imposing quarantine on arrivals from Estonia from next Monday

Finland is to implement tighter restrictions on travelers from Estonia from next Monday following rising COVID-19 rates, which would mean quarantine on arrival for 14 days. However, at a meeting of the heads of government of both countries in Finland Tuesday, along with the Swedish prime minister, the importance of the continuation of quarantine-free travel for work purposes from Estonia to Finland was stressed.

"If you go on a holiday trip to Tallinn, then a two-week quarantine recommendation goes into effect [on return to Finland]," Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior Kirsi Pimiä told public broadcaster Yle's English-language page.

The new restrictions come into effect next Monday, September 28.

The development clarifies the situation after foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said earlier this week that quarantine-free travel to Finland from would is only be permitted for those traveling for work, from next week, an announcement which the Finnish media said had been news to them.

An announcement had been due for Thursday from the Finnish government.

Finnish Interior minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) had also told Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat that people would still be able to travel to and from work and conduct other daily business between Finland and Estonia without any quarantine requirement, provided the disparity between Finland's COVID-19 rate per 100,000 and that of Estonia.

At the time of writing, Finland's rate is a little over 10 per 100,000, compared with over 30 per 100,000 for Estonia.

Finland had only let up on its 8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 ceiling, half the number for Estonia and many other countries, with arrivals from countries whose rate exceeded that had to quarantine, on September 19. The ceiling was at that time raised to 25 per 100,000.

Finland's border guard said that most likely land border checks would be reinstated on that country's northerly frontiers with Sweden and Norway, as well as at the maritime border for arrivals in ports from Estonia and elsewhere.

Ratas: Estonian-Finnish work, family links significant

The announcement coincided with a summit in Helsinki between Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and his counterparts from Finland and Sweden, Sanna Marin and Stefan Löfven respectively, as well as Urmas Reinsalu, where the importance of continuity in travel for work between Estonia and Finland was discussed.

"We are very pleased that cross-border work travel between Estonia and Finland will continue, as this bears a significant impact on the economic well-being of many families and also on both of our two countries," Ratas said after the meeting, according to an Estonian government press release.

"We consider it important to coordinate things closely when setting travel restrictions. It is crucial for us to maintain the free movement of employees when imposing possible restrictions on travel to Finland," Urmas Reinsalu added.

Other topics on the table included bilateral relations and digital issues, including cross-border data exchange, in the light of the pandemic.

Estonia and Sweden are to celebrate the centennial of bilateral relations in a few months, Ratas noted, extending an invitation for that country to join Estonia's X-Road e-governance framework.

The ongoing situation in Belarus and the violent crackdowns on protesters following the presidential elections in that country last month were also discussed.

