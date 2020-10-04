news

Tourism association considers suing state ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tiit Pruuli.
Tiit Pruuli. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Association of Travel Agents has turned to the justice chancellor and is considering going to court in connection with a Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications decision to ban direct flights to third countries. Minister Taavi Aas (Center) said that decisions are made based on the epidemiological situation.

A charter flight to Turkey was scheduled to depart from Tallinn on Saturday morning, CEO of Tez Tour Tatjana Arhipova writes in a public letter to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, adding that major travel agents have organized nine charter flights to Turkey all of which have been sold out. Tez Tour's website currently reads that trips have been canceled until October 15. Until Tuesday, travel agents operated knowing that charter flights are allowed. Everything changed when the government only eased restrictions on flying to EU countries, ETV evening news program "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

President of the Estonian Association of Travel Agents Tiit Pruuli was critical of scant advance notice. "In a situation where tourism operators incur expenses, make preparations, sell tickets, agree with partners all over the world only for the decision to be changed with very poor communication – something is not right here," he said.

Pruuli says that the association contacted the ministry on several occasions before the Tuesday decision and was told that charter flights would be allowed. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas gives the epidemiological situation as the reason for the cabinet's decision.

"The Health Board recommended canceling holiday travel only yesterday (Friday – ed.). Thinking back to the first wave [of the coronavirus], a lot of cases were importer from abroad," Aas said.

The CEO of Tez Tour has said that none of their customers have brought the virus to Estonia from either Greece or Turkey.

The association is considering turning to court and has asked the justice chancellor to analyze whether the economy minister's order is constitutional and in accordance with other legal acts.

We find the measure disproportionate. It absolutely fails to achieve its goal. If we wanted to fly to Antalya (the order canceled flights to Antalya for thousands of people), we only need to board a plane to Frankfurt from where four flights will leave to Antalya in the next 24 hours," Pruuli said.

Taavi Aas said that travel agents should keep an eye on the Council of the European Union's travel recommendations list.

"Doing that would have sent tourism operators a clear message in terms of certain restrictions regarding third countries," the minister said.

Tiit Pruuli said that the Council's list does not regulate flights directly and that Latvia and Estonia are the only member states that follow it to the letter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:46

Tartu University Hospital offers paid COVID-19 test without referral

14:13

Day brings 30 new COVID-19 cases

13:18

Rescue Board: 5 percent of apartment building residents ready for crisis

12:03

Tourism association considers suing state

10:40

Laine Belovas, Talvi Märja and Aleksei Turovski receive life's work awards

09:03

Defense League Sibul 2020 exercise in Southeastern Estonia

03.10

University of Tartu, Academy of Security Sciences open building in Narva

03.10

MP doubts whether Tallinn Hospital construction will fit into EU schedule

03.10

Tallinn Airport's September passenger numbers down 46.4 percent

03.10

Bank of Estonia launching research project into digital currency

03.10

Health Board: 71 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

03.10

Reinsalu: Baltic Bubble 2.0 requires reaching a coronavirus plateau

03.10

Finland denied entry to 31 travelers from Estonia last week

03.10

President Macron affirms good relations between France and Estonia

03.10

Government to discuss changing coronavirus self-isolation rules

03.10

Defense Forces no longer plan to develop vehicles with Finland, Latvia

03.10

No transitional support money allocated for farmers in state budget

02.10

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid

02.10

Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

02.10

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: