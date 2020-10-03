news

Tallinn Airport's September passenger numbers down 46.4 percent ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Airport
News

In September, 45,225 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, which is approximately 15 percent of the volume of passengers in September last year; however, the number of passengers fell 46.4 percent compared to August 2020.

Eero Pargmae, chief commercial officer of the state-owned airport company, said: "The decline in passengers and flight operations, which began in mid-August, also continued in September, with flight restrictions, rising infection rates and various national travel restrictions being the main factors."

He noted the airport is very pleased with the government's September 29 decision, which will allow flights to countries with an infection rate below double the EU average. "This provides the opportunity to reopen a large number of routes that had been suspended until now," he added.

According to the flight schedule, routes should be opened to Brussels, Berlin, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Oslo, Stockholm, Milan, Vilnius and Vienna over the course of next week.

Pargmae said the next step should be to update the methodology for the self-isolation restriction because at the moment people have to stay home even if they arrive from a country with a lower infection rate than Estonia.

"From September 1, all Estonians are able to get tested for coronavirus for free at the airport upon arrival from a country with a high risk of infection, which is a good way to shorten the period of self-isolation in case of a negative result," he said.

In September, most flights were operated on six open routes, which were Riga, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Warsaw and Oslo. A total of 11 airlines flew on 17 routes, of which Air Baltic had the largest market share, followed by Lufthansa and Finnair.

Tallinn Airport stressed that everyone familiarize themselves with the restrictions and requirements of the destination country before going on a trip. Information can be found on both the Re-open EU and Reisi Targalt (Travel Smart) websites.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

University of Tartu, Academy of Security Sciences open building in Narva

14:00

MP doubts whether Tallinn Hospital construction will fit into EU schedule

13:22

Tallinn Airport's September passenger numbers down 46.4 percent

12:40

Bank of Estonia launching research project into digital currency

12:36

Health Board: 71 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:59

Reinsalu: Baltic Bubble 2.0 requires reaching a coronavirus plateau

10:57

Finland denied entry to 31 travelers from Estonia last week

10:25

President Macron affirms good relations between France and Estonia

09:56

Government to discuss changing coronavirus self-isolation rules

09:37

Defense Forces no longer plan to develop vehicles with Finland, Latvia

08:51

No transitional support money allocated for farmers in state budget

02.10

Verston Holding wins Eesti Teed auction with €19.7 million bid

02.10

Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

02.10

UEFA approves spectators for October's national football team matches

02.10

EU, Baltic states, Poland agree €720 million network synchronisation deal

02.10

Sõõrumaa denied €40 million Patarei project KredEx loan

02.10

Reinsalu welcomes EU sanctions extension on Kerch bridge constructors

02.10

Isamaa's right-wingers association elects chairman

02.10

Foreign ministry adviser: MS Estonia hole likely caused when struck seabed

02.10

Health Board encouraging people to wear masks

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: