news

Health board emergency medicine chief: We need to get used to face-masks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr. Arkadi Popov on Monday's
Dr. Arkadi Popov on Monday's "Terevisioon". Source: ERR
News

Mask-wearing as a preventative measure needs to be normalized in Estonia, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medicine department Dr. Arkadi Popov says.

Appearing, replete with mask, on Monday morning's edition of ETV morning show "Terevisioon", Popov said that with rising rates in Tallinn and environs in Harju County, wearing a mask should become a habit, while at the same time not be viewed as a punishment.

"I think we need to get used to it," Popov told host Katrin Viirpalu.

"It's a prophylactic measure. It is not a punishment, for people to wear this mask, but a preventive measure. If we make prevention more effective, it is my belief that we won't have to fight the disease afterwards," Popov went on.

Commenting on the pandemic's current phase Popov said that he hopes the recent outbreaks can be contained, but only time can tell.

At the same time, he acknowledged that more outbreaks are appearing, so the situation could hardly be called calm.

The increase in the proportion of "elderly" (meaning over 50 in this definition) patients was particularly worrisome and went hand-in-hand with rising hospitalization rates, he went on.

"We need to be more prepared for the health care system to treat these people, and we are preparing for that eventuality," Popov added.

Low rates of hospitalization up until recently may have lulled the public into a false sense of security about the pandemic as well, he added.

Availability of key information in the Russian language could also be a factor in some of the recent outbreaks in Ida-Viru County and Tallinn, Popov added.

A third issue is fear of losing income (the government has ruled that state sick pay only kicks in on day four of an illness – ed.) which is preventing people from staying home when they have potential coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with infected individuals, he said.

Reducing the self-quarantine requirement for those who have been in contact with a carrier, presented with symptoms or traveled from a COVID-19 high-risk country, from 14 days to 10 days was, on the other hand, optimal, Popov thought.

"From the tenth day onwards, a person usually develops effective immunity and, it could be said additionally, becomes 'safe'. Even if he or she becomes ill, ten days is the average period of suffering from this illness," he said, though discussion is needed as to whether those ending quarantine after 10 days would need a test.

Reducing quarantine periods also helps the economy, he noted.

"The less a person has to stay at home and the more efficiently they can work, the better, of course, and the better the results in terms of the economy and incomes. All of this must correlate with the risk of illness. If the period can be shortened, it's worth thinking about. 

The government is set to discuss reducing the quarantine period at its next regular Thursday meeting.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Finnish health board mulling easing travel restrictions

16:51

Kihnu island residents unhappy with changes in ferry traffic regulations

16:12

Consumer rights group suing Turkish Airlines over flight delay compensation

15:53

Social minister sees Tallinn Hospital 2026 completion as realistic

15:21

Tallinn-Brussels direct flights open for first time since March

14:56

State to raise benefits for unemployed entrepreneurs next year

14:43

Coronavirus round-up: September 28 - October 4 Updated

14:26

Festival organizers: Digital festival can't fully replace regular events

14:09

Watch again: OECD faces major transition, says Kaljulaid on candidacy Updated

13:42

Tallink travel numbers for September down 66 percent from last year

12:47

Ken Torn comes in second at ERC3 Rally Fafe Montelongo

12:39

Temporary barriers set up around Maarjamäe World War Two memorial

11:42

Cyclist Kangert eighth overall after first two Giro d'Italia stages

11:16

Prosecutor, lawyers appeal Savisaar corruption ruling to Supreme Court

10:44

Health Board: 10 new COVID-19 cases discovered over last 24 hours

10:37

Real estate companies predict recovery from crisis, followed by stability

10:01

Hunt and Saints prevail over Detroit Lions after slow start

09:33

Health board emergency medicine chief: We need to get used to face-masks

08:56

Tourism companies eager for further flight restriction relaxations

08:32

US-Russia nuclear non-proliferation talks taking place in Helsinki Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: