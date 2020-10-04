Day brings 30 new COVID-19 cases

The last 24 hours saw 30 people test positive for the coronavirus, the Health Board said on Sunday afternoon.

Thirteen new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 11 in Harju County, two in Tartu County and one each in Võru, Rapla and Jõgeva counties. One person who tested positive does not have a permanent place of residence.

As of the morning of October 4, 41 people are being treated in hospitals, with three patients on assisted breathing. Four patients are in need of intensive care. No one was discharged and hospitals opened seven new COVID-19 cases.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths, with the disease having claimed 67 lives in Estonia in total so far.

The national 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents now stands at 51.62.

The case rate is highest in Ida-Viru County (137.1), followed by Võru County (121.4) and Harju County (56.05). The county case rate is lowest in Tartu at just 5.2.

Health Board: situation about to take a turn for the serious

COVID-19 is about to reach vital services and risk groups such as hospitals and care homes. Taking into consideration the increasing spread of the virus worldwide as well as in Europe, all trips abroad should be canceled and the school holidays spent in Estonia. It is up to all of us to make sure that we can avoid the imposition of stricter restrictions so that we can continue to lead our lives normally, the board said in a press release. The board advises people to wear a mask, in addition to maintaining distance from others and proper hand hygiene. People exhibiting any kind of symptoms should wear mask in public or if close contact with others cannot be avoided. Close contacts of persons diagnosed should wear a mask even if they are not showing symptoms yet.

Anyone who attends a public event and who has a smartphone should install the HOIA coronavirus app which more efficiently helps to identify potential close contacts. The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Information from the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center suggests the HOIA app has been downloaded by 151,737 times by Sunday and used to report COVID-19 diagnoses by 80 people.

More detailed coronavirus information is available here.

