Health Board: 71 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

Seventy-one new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday. An 83-year-old woman died.

The woman died at Tartu University Hospital and is the third person to died this week after being diagnosed with coronavirus. All three people were in their 80s.

The majority of cases - 31 - were diagnosed in people in Ida-Viru County, followed by 26 in Harju County. There were two each in Põlva, Rapla and Valga counties. There was one case each in Lääne-Viru, Viljandi, Võru and Saaremaa. In total, 2,427 tests were carried out in the last day.

There are now estimated to be 705 active cases in Estonia and 37 people are being treated in hospital. There were no deaths in the last 24 hours, although there have been two this week. Four people were discharged from hospital.

Estonia's 14-day infection rate is now 53.05 per 100,000 people. The 14-day infection rate is 146.8 in Ida-Viru County, 117.38 in Võru County and 58.02 in Harju County.

The total number of cases reported in Estonia since February is 3,577.

See more data in English, Russian and Estonian at korooakaart.

Health Board: The situation is becoming increasingly serious

The Health Board said on Friday: "It is important that we use all possible measures to help us prevent any further spread of the virus. COVID-19 is about to reach vital services and risk groups such as hospitals and care homes. Taking into consideration the increasing spread of the virus worldwide as well as in Europe, all trips abroad should be cancelled, and the school holidays should be spent in Estonia. It is up to all of us to make sure that we can avoid the imposition of stricter restrictions so that we can continue to lead our lives normally.

"As 'close contact' refers to a situation in which individuals remain within two metres of one another for a period of at least fifteen minutes, attending a gathering when you are ill is a certain way of infecting your friends. At gatherings people often spend several hours together in an enclosed space, speaking loudly at each other. The latter act certainly facilitates the spread of the particles that can transmit the virus.

"Anyone who attends a public event and who has a smartphone should install the HOIA coronavirus app which more efficiently helps to identify potential close contacts."

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include regional information and the news that there had been a death.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!