Health Board: 10 new COVID-19 cases discovered over last 24 hours

Ten new new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. In total, 630 tests were analyzed.

According to data from the population registry, six cases were diagnosed in Harju County, two cases were discovered in Lääne-Viru County, one case was discovered in Ida-Viru County. There was no data available in the population registry for the remaining case, usually a sign of the person being a foreigner.

The 14-day infection rate is now 51.02 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Northern region

The six new cases in Harju County (two in Tallinn) are under further investigation.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks under Health Board surveillance in Northern Estonia: East Tallinn Central Hospital (41 cases), Läänemeri High School (39 cases), a work place (29 cases), Haapsalu nostalgia days (8 cases), Rescue board outbreak (7 cases), a second work place (7 cases), a family and aquantance outbreak (5).

The northern arm of the Health Board is monitoring some 2,200 people, of which 371 are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Eastern region

The new cases in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties are all to do with infection within family.

In total, there are twelve active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: acquintance outbreak (30 cases), Kohtla-Järve workplace (seven cases), first Sillamäe workplace outbreak (14 cases), second Sillamäe workplace outbreak (nine cases), Tammiku School outbreak (12 cases), Kohtla-Järve School (seven cases), second acquintance outbreak (seven cases), Kohtla-Järve birthday outbreak (five cases), Jõhvi High School outbreak (seven cases), Jõhvi care home outbreak (six cases), Sillamäe Old Town School (six cases) and the so-called entertainment outbreak (nine cases).

The Eastern Regional Department of the Health Board is currently monitoring more than 1,000 people, of which 187 are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

33 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 41 people are receiving treatment in hospital with four under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 678 active cases currently in Estonia.

A total of 630 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours. There have been 2221,992 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,617 (1.6 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours. Mari-Anne Härma, who temporarily filled the post of Health Board chief, said on Wednesday, September 30 that the number of coronavirus deaths in Estonia stands at 17, not the 64 officially recorded.

The 14-day average infection rate is 51.02 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

Health Board: The situation is becoming increasingly serious

The Health Board said on Friday: "It is important that we use all possible measures to help us prevent any further spread of the virus. COVID-19 is about to reach vital services and risk groups such as hospitals and care homes. Taking into consideration the increasing spread of the virus worldwide as well as in Europe, all trips abroad should be cancelled, and the school holidays should be spent in Estonia. It is up to all of us to make sure that we can avoid the imposition of stricter restrictions so that we can continue to lead our lives normally.

"As 'close contact' refers to a situation in which individuals remain within two metres of one another for a period of at least fifteen minutes, attending a gathering when you are ill is a certain way of infecting your friends. At gatherings people often spend several hours together in an enclosed space, speaking loudly at each other. The latter act certainly facilitates the spread of the particles that can transmit the virus.

"Anyone who attends a public event and who has a smartphone should install the HOIA coronavirus app which more efficiently helps to identify potential close contacts."

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!