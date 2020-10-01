news

Ida-Viru County added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk zones ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Reinsalu presenting travel information at Thursday's government press conference.
Urmas Reinsalu presenting travel information at Thursday's government press conference. Source: ERR
News

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Thursday that Germany now requires two-weeks' quarantine on arrival when someone who has visited Ida-Viru County enters the country.

Germany assesses Estonia's easternmost county as a coronavirus risk zone, meaning those who have been there within 14 days of arriving in Germany must quarantine for two weeks and inform the appropriate health authority, Reinsalu wrote on his social media account.

"The restrictions do not apply to people who passed through Ida-Viru County in transit without spending time there and to those who use Germany for transit," Reinsalu added, noting that recording a negative result on a coronavirus test could, via a separate order, waive the quarantine requirement in Germany.

Map of Ida-Viru County. Source: Google maps.

Germany lifted its travel warning for most European countries in June, but last month started issuing them again on a regional basis in areas where infection rates exceeded 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.

The 14-day average for Ida-Viru County is 141.66 per 100,000 as of Thursday, koroonakaart reports. Twenty-seven new cases were reported today in the county.

The Health Board's eastern region, which includes Ida-Viru County, is monitoring around 1,000 people, 204 of whom have reportedly fallen sick, compared with the far more populous northern region (which includes Tallinn), where around 2,600 people are being monitored and 359 have fallen sick.

Other countries to have received German foreign office travel warnings include Belgium, Gibraltar, Iceland, Northern Ireland and Wales, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Estonia proposes President Kersti Kaljulaid as next OECD secretary general

15:02

Government agrees to support Estonian WRC round in 2021

14:37

Former ambassador Harri Tiido: Belarus as a national project

14:07

Tartu-based Latvian translator bags Estonian-Latvian Languages Award

13:42

Ida-Viru County added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk zones

13:39

Xlfy boss: We are ready to enter Finnish market

13:05

Reinsalu calls for reintroduction of 'Baltic bubble'

12:44

Kuressaare Hospital coronavirus audit fails, new clinical audit ordered

12:18

DFDS to increase number of departures on Estonia-Sweden route

11:53

Tartu's participatory budget voting period starts on October 1

11:49

Health Board: 81 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death Updated

11:43

Mayor of Tallinn: Holding marriage referendum during elections is dangerous Updated

11:36

Public sector wages to be frozen for at least year

10:50

Prime minister: MS Estonia documentary was an investigation game-changer

10:02

Kanepi loses to Mertens in second round of French Open

09:38

Flixbus receives license to open Vilnius route but awaits MKM approval

09:12

Transferwise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus top Äripäev rich list again

08:39

Traders association requests €3 million in PPE compensation

08:14

Former health board chief: 17 people have died from COVID-19 alone, not 64

30.09

Siim Kallas: Loan money does not last forever

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: