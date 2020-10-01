Ida-Viru County added to Germany's list of coronavirus risk zones

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Thursday that Germany now requires two-weeks' quarantine on arrival when someone who has visited Ida-Viru County enters the country.

Germany assesses Estonia's easternmost county as a coronavirus risk zone, meaning those who have been there within 14 days of arriving in Germany must quarantine for two weeks and inform the appropriate health authority, Reinsalu wrote on his social media account.

"The restrictions do not apply to people who passed through Ida-Viru County in transit without spending time there and to those who use Germany for transit," Reinsalu added, noting that recording a negative result on a coronavirus test could, via a separate order, waive the quarantine requirement in Germany.

Map of Ida-Viru County. Source: Google maps.

Germany lifted its travel warning for most European countries in June, but last month started issuing them again on a regional basis in areas where infection rates exceeded 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within one week.

The 14-day average for Ida-Viru County is 141.66 per 100,000 as of Thursday, koroonakaart reports. Twenty-seven new cases were reported today in the county.

The Health Board's eastern region, which includes Ida-Viru County, is monitoring around 1,000 people, 204 of whom have reportedly fallen sick, compared with the far more populous northern region (which includes Tallinn), where around 2,600 people are being monitored and 359 have fallen sick.

Other countries to have received German foreign office travel warnings include Belgium, Gibraltar, Iceland, Northern Ireland and Wales, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

