Estonia to sign digital health cooperation deal with WHO

The government says it is to work more closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the digital health sphere, a move which it says will raise Estonia's digital international profile both in providing solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Cooperation with WHO in the field of digital health is of great significance for Estonia," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said via a government press release Thursday.

"This comes as great recognition for our digital experience and an opportunity to contribute to the modernization of the healthcare sector in a way that affects the whole world," Ratas, who is to digitally sign a memorandum of understanding with WHO president Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Monday, said.

"In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Estonia can offer its best experience to a global organization in order to accelerate the safe and reliable flow of information between countries."

"We have the opportunity to raise the principles of decentralized governance –which the success of the entire Estonian digital state is based on – to an international level. It is crucial that we can use our experience to help the global community emerge faster from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis."

The memorandum of understanding signing will enable Estonian companies and research institutions to start working on specific demonstration projects, including a globally available vaccination card, dubbed the "Yellow Card", which would facilitate reliable and transparent cross-border data exchange on the topic.

Steps will also be taken to introduce the X-Road international data exchange on a more global basis, to allow either WHO or its members states to set up various cross-border services.

X-Road has been implemented in countries outside Estonia, but primarily only in smaller, Nordic countries, or those which came under the Nordic influence, such as Finland, Iceland and the Faeroe Islands, as well as Greenland, which has received a data exchange system similar to X-Road, developed by Estonian firm Cybernetica.

Preparation for the WHO cooperative work will start this month.

What is the X-Road?

X-Road® software based solution X-tee is the backbone of the Estonian e-state. It allows the nation's various public and private sector e-service information systems to link up and function in harmony. It is used by more than 1,000 organizations and enterprises every day.

Estonia's e-solution environment includes a full range of services for the general public, and since each service has its own information system they all use X-tee to communicate. To ensure secure transfers, all outgoing data is digitally signed and encrypted, and all incoming data is authenticated and logged.

It connects different information systems that may include a variety of services. It has developed into a tool that can also write to multiple information systems, transmit large data sets and perform searches across several information systems simultaneously.

The service has also been implemented in Finland, Kyrgyzstan, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Japan and other countries. Similar technology has also been implemented in Ukraine and Namibia.

Read more here.

Overview of Estonia's X-Road approach. Source: (e-estonia.com)

--

