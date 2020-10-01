Eighty-one new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. One death was recorded.

An 84-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at Lääne-Tallinn Central Hospital during the last day. A total of 65 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

According to data from the population registry, 37 of the cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 27 cases were discovered in Ida-Viru County. Seven cases went to Võru County, Viljandi and Põlva counties saw two cases added each and Pärnu and Tartu counties each had one new case of COVID-19 diagnosed. The remaining four cases did not have data in the information registry.

The 14-day average is now 50.64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Northern region

Of the 37 new cases in Harju County (24 in Tallinn), four are traced back to infections within family, three were traced back to the work place. The circumstances of one case are unknown, the remaining 29 are still under investigation.

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is currently monitoring close to 2,600 people, of which 359 are confirmed to have COVID-19.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks in Northern Estonia, the largest of which is an outbreak at East-Tallinn Central Hospital (41 cases - 26 employees), an outbreak at Läänemere High School has 36 cases. The "first" workplace outbreak currently consists of 20 cases, the outbreak at the Haapsalu Nostalgia Days festival consists of eight cases, an outbreak at a Rescue Board branch holds seven cases, six are connected to an outbreak at a workplace and another six are a family outbreak.

Eastern region

Of the 27 new cases in Ida-Viru County, nine are traced back to infection within family, six cases are connected to previously infected persons, four cases can be traced back to education establishments, on case is connected to travel from Moldova and one case is traced back to the workplace. The remaining five are under further investigation.

As of Thursday, there are eight active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve workplace (seven cases), first Sillamäe workplace (14 cases), second Sillamäe workplace (nine cases), acquintance outbreak (30 cases), Tammiku School (11 cases), Kohtla-Järve birthday (five cases), Ida-Viru family outbreak (seven cases), Kohtla-Järve General School (six cases).

The Eastern branch of the Health Board is monitoring close to 1,000 people, of which 204 are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Southern region

The two cases in Viljandi County are connected to family contact. The one case in Tartu is connected to infection at the workplace. One case in Võru County is connected to the workplace, the other is an infection within family.

There is one active outbreak in the Southern region, with a workplace in Võru County consisting of 21 cases.

The Southern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 440 people, of which 56 are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Western region

The case discovered in Pärnu County is to do with an infection at work. The Western arm of the Health Board is monitoring 250 people, of which 26 are infected with COVID-19.

33 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 36 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two patients under assisted breathing. There are two patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 673 active cases currently in Estonia.

A total of 2,686 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours. There have been 215,683 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,450 (1.57 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours. Mari-Anne Härma, who temporarily filled the post of Health Board chief, said on Wednesday, September 30 that the number of coronavirus deaths in Estonia stands at 17, not the 64 officially recorded.

The 14-day average infection rate is 50.64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add detailed data of the new cases by county.

