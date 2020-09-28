Coronavirus round-up: September 21-27

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 327, compared to 244 the week before.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for September 21-27;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board (Terviseamet) and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes the data released each day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: Last week, 327 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia. There were 244 cases were diagnosed the week before and 167 the week before that. The majority of cases were recorded, once again, in Harju and Ida-Viru counties and there was a big jump in cases in Võru County. Estonia's infection rate has now been rising for seven weeks.

Estonia's 14-day average rose to 42.89 per 100,000 on Monday.

The rate in Ida-Viru County rose above 100 per 100,000 last week and on Monday was 142.89 with an estimated 175 active cases. Harju County is 44.14 with 264 active cases - currently the highest in any country.

Several new restrictions were introduced last week. On Friday a month-long nationwide late-night alcohol sales ban was introduced and indoor event audiences were capped at 750. From Monday, tourists from Estonia are not allowed to enter Finland.

Politicians, experts and health officials are still debating whether or not to introduce a requirement for people to wear face masks in public. The same debate has been going on since March and masks are recommended to be worn in enclosed public spaces but not mandatory. Discussions over help for the tourism industry and direct flight restrictions are also ongoing, as they have been for several weeks.

Outbreaks of coronavirus occurred at a high school in Tallinn, at East Tallinn Central Hospital and Võru Council.

The Health Board has warned that the coming weeks will be critical in terms of getting the virus under control. At the start of August, the agency said new restrictions would be implemented if 300 new cases were diagnosed in a two-week period.

The situation across each region is as follows:

Northern region: The Health Board's northern regional arm is monitoring seven active outbreaks compared to six last week. Almost 2,000 people are being monitored and of those 283 are ill.

Eastern region: The eastern region has eight outbreaks - four more than last week - and 968 people of whom 187 are ill.

Southern region: The southern region has three outbreaks. In total, 434 people - 300 more than last week - are being monitored and 57 of them sick.

Western region: The Health Board is monitoring 167 people, 17 of whom have developed symptoms.

New cases by day September 21-27: Every day last week there were 35 or more new cases of coronavirus diagnosed. One day had over 60 new cases, another over 50 new cases, three days had more than 40 and two over 30.

On September 27, there were 67 new cases recorded which was the highest number on a single day last week. On September 26, a total of 35 cases were reported which was the least.

New cases by county: The majority of cases were diagnosed in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, but Ida-Viru's has fallen slightly while Harju's has continued to rise. Võru County has had a big rise in cases.

In Harju, a total of 159 cases were diagnosed which is an increase from 105 the week before. This is the highest number diagnosed in a single week in the county since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Võru County's cases increased from five to 27. Pärnu had three new cases compared to one the week before.

Ida-Viru's case rate fell from 90 to 86, Tartu's fell from 10 to four and Saaremaa's from three to two.

New cases were diagnosed in every county last week.

To add or take away data from the graph click the colored dots.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were 327 new cases and no deaths last week, as mentioned above. Twenty-one people were released from hospital which is the highest number for several weeks, last week 15 patients were discharged and three the week before.

Positive and negative tests by week: More than 18,500 cases were diagnosed last week - a new record. There were 18,247 negative cases. Testing is continuing at Tallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were no deaths last week. The total is 64 and the last death was registered on August 23.

The data shows 30 men and 34 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: There were no deaths related to coronavirus in Estonia last week.

Coronavirus in Estonia highlights: September 21-27:

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app "HOIA" which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!