Government restricts number of people at indoor events to 750 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

{{1600936620000 | amCalendar}}
Tallinn University of Technology Male Choir in the EAMT Hall .
Tallinn University of Technology Male Choir in the EAMT Hall . Source: FB
Restrictions limiting audience capacity to 750 people at indoor events will be implemented from Tuesday, September 29 to try and limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

From Tuesday, a maximum of 750 guests will be allowed to attend indoor public meetings, events and sports competitions instead of the current 1,500.

This new rule also applies to conferences, theater performances, concerts, cinema screenings and other public events and meetings with stationary seating.

Event organizers must ensure that distance is maintained between people, disinfectants are available and the 50 percent occupancy rule is met.

Reducing the number of visitors to indoor public events was supported by the Health Board and the scientific council which advises the government. 

Editor: Helen Wright

