Coronavirus round-up: September 14-20

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 244, compared to 167 the week before. The last time more than 200 cases were diagnosed in a single week was in mid-April.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for September 14-20;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board (Terviseamet) and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes the data released each day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: In total, 244 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia last week, compared to 167 the week before. The last time more than 200 cases were diagnosed in a single week was in mid-April. Estonia's infection rate has now been rising for six weeks without a fall.

Estonia's 14-day average rose above 30 per 100,000 on Saturday.

The majority of cases were recorded in Harju County and Ida-Viru County. The Health Board is still concerned about the situation in Tallinn and the virus is mainly being spread by young people.

The Health Board has advised people to postpone any parties they have planned as the agency said on Sunday that the next three weeks will be critical in terms of stopping the coronavirus.

Acting head of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma also said people coming to work when sick is causing new outbreaks.

Pupils in eighth grade and above in Tallinn started distancing learning on Monday. The Health Board said there have been several outbreaks at kindergartens and schools and more than 200 students and teachers are isolating.

Nighttime alcohol selling bans are still in place in Ida-Viru and Harju counties but will end of Thursday and then be replaced by a nationwide month-long ban. Alcohol will not be sold in Estonia between midnight and 10 a.m. during that time.

At the start of August, the Health Board said new restrictions would be implemented if 300 new cases were diagnosed in a two-week period. This has been exceeded in the last two weeks.

The situation across each region is as follows:

Northern region: The Health Board's northern regional arm is monitoring three active outbreaks compared to six last week. A total of 1,886 people are being monitored - 900 more than last week - and of those 205 are ill.

Eastern region: The eastern region has four outbreaks - two less than last week - and 690 people - 300 more than last week - of whom 145 are ill.

Southern region: The southern region has three outbreaks, a fall from six last week, as of Sunday morning. In total, 142 people - half as many as last week - are being monitored and 41 of them sick.

Western region: The Health Board is monitoring 48 people, eight of whom have developed symptoms.

New cases by day September 14-20: Every day - except - one had more than 20 new cases last week. Two days had over 30 new cases, one over 50 and one over 60. There have not been more than 60 new cases diagnosed on a single day since the start of April.

The highest number of new cases on a single day was 61 on Friday and the lowest was 18 on Sunday.

New cases by county: Ida-Viru County saw the biggest rise in new cases, which almost trebled compared to the previous week. Harju County has the highest number of new cases. New cases continued to remain below 10 in Tartu, Pärnu, Võru and Saare counties.

The majority of cases were recorded in Harju County last week at 105 compared to 89 the week before. Cases in Ida-Viru County increased to 90 from 34.

Tartu County saw an increase from seven to 10. Saare County had three new cases, Võru had five and Pärnu had one. COVID-19 was also reported in Lääne, Põlva, Rapla and Viljandi counties.

To add or take away data from the graph click the colored dots.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were 244 new cases and no deaths last week, as mentioned above. Fifteen people were released from hospital which is the highest number for several weeks. The previous week three people were released from hospital.

Positive and negative tests by week: A new record for the number of tests carried out in a single week was broken last week, as was the highest number of tests carried out in a single day.

In total, 16,140 tests conducted were negative and 244 were positives. On Friday, over 3,100 tests were taken which is the most in a single day since the outbreak started.

The previous week slightly more than 12,400 tests were carried out, which was also a record high. Estonia has carried out more than 12,000 tests per week for the last three weeks, which may be linked to testing starting at Tallinn Airport and the Port of Tallinn as well as several new outbreaks.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were no deaths last week. The total is 64 and the last death was registered on August 23.

The data shows 30 men and 34 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: There were no deaths related to coronavirus in Estonia last week.

Coronavirus in Estonia highlights: September 7-13:

