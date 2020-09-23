Health Board: 57 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

Fifty-seven new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Wednesday. The majority of new cases were reported in Harju County.

Of the new cases, 37 were recorded in Harju County and 30 of those in Tallinn. Seven in Ida-Viru County, two in Lääne County and one each in Pärnu and Hiiu counties. Nine cases had no information in the population register. In total, 2,374 tests were analysed.

In Harju County, four cases were related to close contacts of previous patients and eight cases are employees of East Tallinn Central Hospital. The circumstances of the remaining infections are still being clarified.

As of Wednesday morning, 26 people are being treated in hospital, six fewer than yesterday.

There are estimated to be 448 active cases of coronavirus across Estonia.

The 14-day average infection rate across Estonia is 33.71 per 100,000 - an increase of 2.63 percent from yesterday.

In Harju County the 14-day average is 37.12 per 100,000 and in Ida-Viru County the figure is 100.56.

In total, 194,429 tests have been carried out since February and 3,033 positive tests have been recorded. Sixty-four people have died, the last death was in August.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region: The Health Board is monitoring 1,912 people, of whom 235 have become ill.

Eastern region: 816 people are being monitored of whom 149 are ill.

Southern regional: In total, 206 people are being monitored for coronavirus and 32 people have fallen ill.

Western region: 113 people are being monitored and 11 have tested positive.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

