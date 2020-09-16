Health Board: More than 200 teachers, students isolating in Tallinn

More than 200 members of staff and students are under quarantine after coronavirus cases were identified in four schools and three kindergartens in Tallinn, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

Cases of coronavirus have been detected in two city schools and two private schools in Tallinn, Ester Öpik, head of the Northern Region of the Health Board told a press conference. In total, of 215 people are isolating due to the coronavirus.

"Although this is not a large number in the context of Tallinn's population, it is still a significant number," she said.

At the Baltic Sea Gymnasium in Lasnamäe, a fifth-grade student and teacher fell ill and 22 close contacts were referred for distance learning.

At the Russian Gymnasium in the city center, a sick sixth-grade child went on a bus excursion with children and teachers from three grades and now up to 90 people have been advised to distance learning or self isolation.

Among private schools, there are cases of illness at Tallinn European School and Rocca al Mare School.

There are also cases in Lepistiku, Männi and Sinilille kindergartens.

On Monday, schools were told to start distancing learning from eighth grade and above.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said on Wednesday, that as far as he knows, 90 percent of Tallinn schools have implemented partial distance learning.

"In some schools, it is possible to disperse students even without distance learning - whether there are two school buildings or so few students," said Kõlvart. He added 11 schools have also asked young students to distance learn too.

What is the coronavirus situation in Harju County and Tallinn?

On Wednesday, the 14-day average infection rate per 100,000 passed 25 in Estonia. As most of the cases are clustered in Harju County the rate is almost 30. In Tallinn, it is over 30, Öpik said.

There are known to be more than 1,000 close contacts in the northern region and 200 people are under surveillance. There are six active outbreaks:

Nõmme Kalju soccer club

The "Viimsepäeva katedraal" exhibition's club event

The Gourmet Coffee party

The so-called music

Eight people are sick after a workplace outbreak,

Männi kindergarten

As the infection rate in the capital is still growing, Tallinn has canceled both the Wandering Lights Festival (Valgus Kõnnib) and the car-free day events planned for the weekend.

Kõlvart said more than 20,000 people were expected to attend the Wandering Lights Festival and they would not be able to ensure people's safety.

There are estimated to be 182 active cases in Harju County with the majority in Tallinn. In total, since February, 1,093 cases have been diagnosed in the county.

Of the new 36 cases announced on Wednesday, 10 were recorded in Tallinn. The Health Board has previously expressed concern about the growing rate in Tallinn and said the virus is being spread by and too young people.

