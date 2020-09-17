Health Board: 22 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. The 14-day average is 25.36 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 14 cases were discovered in Harju County, four in Ida-Viru County and two in Rapla County. The remaining two cases are still under investigation.

Of the 14 cases (all in Tallinn), six can be traced back to close contact with previously infected people and two cases are connected to an infection at work. The remaining six cases are still being investigated.

As of Thursday morning, 19 people are receiving treatment - one less than yesterday - in hospital with three patients using ventilators. There are an estimated 337 active cases currently in Estonia.

A total of 2,969 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the largest number on a single day since the outbreak of coronavirus started in Estonia. There have been 180,469 tests conducted in total since the start of March.

In the period of September 15-16, two cases were traced back to travelers returning from Poland and Belarus and six cases were connected to contact with previously infected people.

The 14-day average infection rate is 25.36 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

Northern region

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is currently monitoring four active outbreaks with 17 cases connected to the outbreak at football club Nõmme Kalju, 25 with an outbreak at Gourmet Coffee and seven connected to an outbreak at a music event. There are eight cases connected to an outbreak at Männi kindergarten in Tallinn.

In total, the Northern Regional Department is monitoring 1,131 people, of which 191 are infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Of the four cases in Ida-Viru, two are connected to infections at school, one is close contact with a previously infected patient and one case is still under investigation.

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring seven active outbreaks, seven active outbreaks, the largest of which consists of 57 cases at the Estonia mine. An outbreak connected to travel from the United Kingdom consists of 16 people, nine in the Ojamaa mine outbreak and five in the Viru Prison outbreak.

There are nine people connected to an outbreak at work in Kohtla-Kärve and 16 cases with an outbreak at work in Sillamäe. Another 21 cases are connected to the so-called acquaintance outbreak and another seven at a school outbreak.

The Eastern Region is monitoring 429 people, of which 86 are confirmed for the novel coronavirus.

Southern and western regions

As of September 17, there are four outbreaks in Southern Estonia: Võru birthday (22 infected), Italy travel group (nine infected), student group (five infected), funeral outbreak (six infected). The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 194 people, of which 46 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are 44 people being monitored in Western Estonia with nine people infected with the novel coronavirus.

