Health Board: Average age of patients hospitalized with coronavirus drops

The average age of a patient being treated in hospital due to coronavirus has dropped to 57, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday. There are 19 people being treated in hospitals across Estonia.

Currently, the youngest patient being treated is 16 and the oldest is 84, the agency told ERR.

In mid-June, the average age of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus was 64. Last week, it was 66 years old, and today the average age had dropped again.

Seven patients are in the West Tallinn Central Hospital where people are sent if they do not need to be in intensive care in the North-Eastern region. If their condition declines they are sent to the North East Medical Center (PERH). Currently, PERH is treating one patient with COVID-19.

Ida-Viru Central Hospital is treating six COVID-19 patients. There are four COVID-19 patients in crack treatment at the University of Tartu Clinic. As there have been no new outbreaks in the Western region, there are currently no patients with coronavirus being treated at Pärnu Hospital.

The Health Board has previously said the coronavirus is now mainly being spread by young people. In Tallinn, most of new infections are related to people between the ages of 20 and 29 who have a lot of close contacts.

