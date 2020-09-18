Scientific council: COVID-19 patients could live in hotels while infected

The government's advisory scientific council has said the government should think about allowing people infected with COVID-19 to live in hotels while they are sick.

The council considers the option especially necessary for families, where many generations live together, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday.

Head of the council professor Irja Lutsar said the government seemed in favor of the idea and is investigating opportunities.

Lutsar said: "The government came along with the idea and is looking into it. Firstly, how big the demand would be for such a measure. It has been used in a myriad of other countries, but we do not know what the demand would be."

The virology professor added that someone distancing from their family could not be made mandatory by any means.

"These things are voluntary. The council did not recommend it to be mandatory or forced," Lutsar said.

The council also assesses that a more expansive message should be sent to the public that a person infected with COVID-19 must distance themselves from their family and wear a mask when leaving their room, in order to keep their close ones safe.

The message would have to be sent out in two languages, as many new cases have been diagnosed in Ida-Viru County lately, which is largely populated with Russian-speakers.

