Health Board recommends canceling parties

Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Health Board emphasizes that the next three weeks will be critical in terms of stopping the coronavirus, which is why it would be sensible to cancel all parties and family gatherings.

"The next three weeks will be critical in terms of getting the virus under control. The Health Board recommends postponing or canceling all family gatherings, parties and other events," the authority said on Sunday.

People should postpone events by three or four weeks and then reevaluate the situation. Events should either be canceled or postponed further if the situation does not improve.

If an event cannot be avoided, it should have as few participants as possible and people should observe Health Board safety precautions.

People can consult Health Board specialists if necessary.

Coronavirus testing for the past 24 hours saw 50 of 1,823 total tests administered come back positive. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 30.78.

  • The most effective way to avoid infection is keeping one's distance.
  • It is advisable to wear a mask in crowded places and especially indoors where keeping one's distance is impossible.
  • Avoid crowded places if possible.
  • Hand hygiene is important – wash your hands often.
  • Use warm water and soap to wash your hands or alcohol-based disinfectants in public places.
  • When sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth with a disposable tissue. Immediately dispose of the tissue and sanitize your hands. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (forearm) and not a naked hand.
  • Stay home if ill, even if your symptoms are mild.
  • Interpret any cold symptoms as a possible case of COVID-19 and contact your family doctor.
  • Download the HOIA mobile application available on Google Play and the App Store. The application warns you of any potential close contacts and allows you to report taking ill anonymously. Devices using the application exchange anonymous codes, with neither the state, developer nor phone manufacturer finding out who were in contact. More information is available here.

COVID-19 is a droplet infection disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing and can survive on surfaces that are not disinfected.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

