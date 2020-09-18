news

Justice chancellor: Closing schools without scientific basis not allowed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said on Friday's ETV morning show "Terevisioon" that closing schools without scientific basis as some municipality governments, including Tallinn, have done, is not legal and all cases are being investigated.

Madise said: "Kindergartens and schools are a public service and restrictions can not be established without legal basis."

She continued: "We are currently investigating the schools, children have a right and obligation to go to school. Closing schools without scientific basis is not allowed, even partly closing them. The virus will not disappear. Life must go on, we do not have another one."

The justice chancellor noted that fear of spreading the coronavirus is understandable and that schools may even begin to outdo each other in terms of restrictions. But legislation must be followed and regulations have to be proportional.

Madise said a complaint has reached the justice chancellor's office about the regulation set on teachers wearing visors. "Is that science-based? We will ask scientists and find out," she noted.

She said for the last few months her office has received many complaints about regulations and restrictions established. There have been no complaints recently about setting stricter restrictions. "Nobody wants stricter restrictions," the justice chancellor said.

Madise acknowledged that a specific balance must be maintained for restrictions and regulations so that society would not be disappointed about them and protest, leading to an even larger spread of infection.

On Monday, Tallinn introduced partial distance learning for children in the eighth grade and above. The government's scientific council, parents and members of the government have questioned the rules or accused Tallinn of overreacting.

On Wednesday, ERR News reported that more than 200 teachers, staff members and pupils are currently quarantining or have moved to distance learning after cases of coronavirus were diagnosed at schools and kindergartens in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Reform Party proposes scholarships for 10 Belarusian students

16:04

Estonia, 16 counties propose independent OSCE mission to Belarus

15:33

SDE holding Tallinn bike ride to highlight city's cyclist danger spots

15:16

Gallery: Storm Aila hits Estonia

15:01

Flights to Norway, Sweden could be canceled from Saturday

14:52

Analysis: Fewer than 7 percent of ERR's news stories are original

14:20

Tallinn to limit nighttime alcohol sales starting next fall

13:52

Hiiumaa requests additional ferry to cover summer traveler peak

13:51

Government still debating support for tourism industry

13:26

Survey: Number of Russian citizens seeing Estonia as hostile at 15-year low

13:10

AK: Martin Helme defense proposal possibly linked to overseas defense firm

12:51

Scientific council: COVID-19 patients could live in hotels while infected

12:24

Health Board: Limiting alcohol sales is the right choice

11:56

WRC Rally Turkey: Tänak looking to repeat his victory from 2018

11:36

MP: Time will tell whether von der Leyen's plan will lead to action

11:11

State road management requires €2.16 billion in investments over 10 years

11:07

Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:45

Justice chancellor: Closing schools without scientific basis not allowed

10:16

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index fell in second quarter

10:13

11,500 households' power restored after Storm Alia, thousands still cut off Updated

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: