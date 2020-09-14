Coronavirus round-up: September 7-13

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 167, increasing by 10 from 157 the week before.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for September 7 - 13;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board (Terviseamet) and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes the data released each day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: In total, 167 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia last week, compared to 157 the week before. Estonia's infection rate has now been rising for five weeks without a decrease, although this week's increase is smaller than in previous weeks.

The majority of cases were recorded in Harju County, followed by Ida-Viru County. The outbreak in Tartu has subsided but cases are on the rise in Võru County. The Health Board is still concerned about the situation in Tallinn and the virus is mainly being spread by young people.

On Wednesday, Tallinn decided pupils in the eighth grade and above should move to distance learning from Monday, September 14 to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Estonia's 14-day average has risen above 16 per 100,000 and was over 20 on several days last week.

Nighttime alcohol selling bans are still in place in Ida-Viru and Harju counties. The ban in Tartu ended on Monday, September 7.

People are being encouraged to download "HOIA", Estonia's free coronavirus exposure notification app. So far, it has been downloaded more than 110,000 times.

Harju County: The Health Board's northern regional arm is monitoring six active outbreaks. As of Monday, these are:

Nõmme Kalju soccer club with 17 people,

The "Viimsepäeva katedraal" exhibition's club event with 10 people,

The Gourmet Coffee party with 22 people infected,

The so-called music with seven people,

Eight people are sick after a workplace outbreak,

Eight parents and children at a kindergarten.

The northern branch is monitoring a total of 1,062 people 191 of whom are ill.

Ida-Viru County: The eastern region also has six outbreaks and is monitoring 367 people of whom 69 are sick. The outbreaks are:

The Estonia oil shale mine outbreak with 57 people,

An outbreak from the UK has 16 cases,

The Ojamaa mine outbreak has nine infected people,

There are five cases at Viru Prison,

A workplace outbreak in Kohtla-Järve concerns nine persons,

A workplace outbreak in Sillamäe has ten persons.

South Estonia: The southern region has six outbreaks as of Sunday morning:

A family of six people,

A birthday party in Võru with 18 people being monitored,

An outbreak following a trip to Italy with nine cases,

A student outbreak with five people

The Orava outbreak (six people in Tartu and Võru Counties).

The southern regional arm is monitoring 323 people, 39 of them sick.

New cases by day for September 7-13: The highest number of coronavirus cases recorded on a single day last week was 32 on both Monday and Thursday. Two days saw totals of over 30 and on four days there were more than 20 new cases recorded. The lowest number was 15.

There were no deaths recorded last week. The last death was on August 23 and the one before that on June 2.

New cases by county: The majority of cases were in Harju County last week at 89 the same as the week before. Cases in Ida-Viru County increased from 23 to 34. Tartu County saw an increase from four to seven.

Võru County's number of new cases was nine. There was a decrease in cases in Pärnu County from three to four and Saare County had no new cases last week.

Cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Jõgeva, Lääne and Viljandi counties.

To add or take away data from the graph click the colored dots.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were 167 new cases and no deaths last week, as mentioned above. Two people were released from hospital, which is five less than the week before.

As of Monday, 16 patients are being treated in hospital compared to seven the week before. One is using a ventilator.

Positive and negative tests by week: More than 12,400 tests were carried out last week, the highest in a single week in Estonia. In total, 167 were positive and 12,282 were negative.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were no deaths last week. The total is 64 and the last death was registered on August 23.

The data shows 30 men and 34 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: There were no deaths related to coronavirus in Estonia last week.

Coronavirus in Estonia highlights: September 7-13:

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app "HOIA" which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!