Health Board: 25 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Tuesday. The 14-day average is 24.61 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 12 of the cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours were reported in Harju County, six were discovered in Ida-Viru County, four in Tartu County and one each in Saare and Lääne-Viru counties. The one remaining case did not have data in the population registry.

The one case in Saare County is a person who actually lives in Võru and the case will be transferred to the Southern Region of the Health Board. The Western region is monitoring 37 people as of September 15 (eight infected).

Northern region

Of the 12 cases in Harju County (11 in Tallinn), two are traced back to travel from Tunisia and one to travel from France. Four cases are connected to previously infected patients and one case is connected to infection in kindergarten. The Health Board is investigating the remaining four cases in the county.

The Northern Region of the Health Board is actively monitoring six outbreaks, with 17 cases connected to an outbreak at football club Nõmme Kalju, 10 with artist Edward von Lõngus' "Doomsday Cathedral" (Viimsepäeva katedraal) exhibition event, 23 with an outbreak at Gourmet Coffee and seven cases traced to amusic event. There are eight cases traced back to an infection at work and another eight in the Männi kindergarten outbreak.

In total, the Northern Region is monitoring 1,124 people, of which 189 are infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Of the six new cases in Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru counties, three were close contacts and the remaining cases are still under investigation.

In total, the Eastern Region of the Health Board is monitoring seven active outbreaks, the largest of which consists of 57 cases at the Estonia mine. An outbreak connected to travel from the United Kingdom consists of 16 people, nine in the Ojamaa mine outbreak and five in the Viru Prison outbreak. There are nine people connected to an outbreak at work in Kohtla-Kärve and 11 cases with an outbreak at work in Sillamäe.

A new outbreak was added today, the so-called acquaintance outbreak, which connects 11 cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Health Board is monitoring 329 people in the Eastern region, of which 71 are infected.

Southern region

The four cases added in Tartu were all present at a funeral with many previously confirmed cases also documented. The Southern Region is monitoring four outbreaks: Võru birthday (21 infected), Italy travel group (nine infected), student group (five infected), Orav outbreak (six infected).

In total, the Health Board is monitoring 390 people in the Southern region, with 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19.

19 people in treatment, one patient under ventilation

The 14-day infection rate average is 24.61 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are an estimated 327 active cases in Estonia.

In total, 175,110 tests have been conducted since March, of which 2,722 (1.55 percent) have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

As of September 15 morning, 19 people are receiving treatment in hospital, three more than Monday. One patient is under ventilation.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours. In total, 64 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Estonia.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!