news

Tallinn Children's Hospital bans patient visits ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn Children's Hospital.
Tallinn Children's Hospital. Source: ERR
News

From Monday, visitors are barred at Tallinn Children's Hospital (Tallinna lastehaigla), as the result of coronavirus risk, though in exceptional cases visits can be arranged in conjunction with the treating physician.

The hospital's entrances will be closed from 4 p.m. workdays and over the weekend, except for the main entrance.

Packages for patients can be left at the hospital's information desk between 12.00 p.m.-7 p.m.

The hospital joins East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH), which has also barred visits.

Tallinn Children's Hospital is adjacent to the North Tallinn Medical Center (PERH) in Mustamäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:22

Tallinn Children's Hospital bans patient visits

18:46

15,000 youngsters register for 2020 World Cleanup Day

18:10

Gallery: EDF reservists try out new LMT rifle for first time

17:29

Tallinn deputy mayor: No mass remote learning to be in place in capital

17:03

Latvia: Coronavirus limits won't radically change border patrol duties

15:56

Interview with ERR boss: Estonian media scene among healthiest worldwide

14:52

Diesel prices at pump reach four-year low

13:34

Jüri Vips bounced down to 10th on Mugello F2 grid after infringement

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief on European Commission ERR complaint

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: