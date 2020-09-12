Tallinn Children's Hospital bans patient visits

From Monday, visitors are barred at Tallinn Children's Hospital (Tallinna lastehaigla), as the result of coronavirus risk, though in exceptional cases visits can be arranged in conjunction with the treating physician.

The hospital's entrances will be closed from 4 p.m. workdays and over the weekend, except for the main entrance.

Packages for patients can be left at the hospital's information desk between 12.00 p.m.-7 p.m.

The hospital joins East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH), which has also barred visits.

Tallinn Children's Hospital is adjacent to the North Tallinn Medical Center (PERH) in Mustamäe.

--

