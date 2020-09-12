Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were detected in Estonia since Friday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. The majority of these were in Harju County, chiefly in Tallinn.

2,197 tests conducted in the past 24 hours returned 23 positive cases (1.04 percent rate).

Harju County saw 17 new cases (13 of them in Tallinn). Two of these had been brought in from Russia and Ukraine, three arose from close contact with infected cases, three were related to work or family and one is linked to a kindergarten.

Five new cases were found in Ida-Viru County, four of them close family contacts and one related to the workplace.

Jõgeva County returned one new case, whose origin is to be determined.

Regional breakdown

The Health Board is split into four districts, north, south, east and west; the first three of these have experienced multiple COVID-19 outbreaks related to workplaces, vacation trips, public events and other epicenters. The western district has no concentrated outbreaks at present.

Health Board northern district

As of September 12, six active outbreaks: Nõmme Kalju football team (15 cases), Gourmet Coffee cafe (16), August 21 "Viimsepäeva katedraal" art exhibition (10), music event (6), workplace outbreaks (8), Tallinn kindergarten outbreak (4 children, 3 teachers, 1 parent).

994 people being monitored, 177 of them sick.

Health Board eastern district

Largest outbreak linked to 57 cases, outbreaks also linked to visitor from the U.K. (15 cases), the Ojamaa oil shale mine (9), Viru Prison (5).

Nine people (six employees and three family members) linked to the Kohtla-Järve outbreak, 10 cases linked to a Sillamäe workplace: (6 employees and e family members).

451 people being monitored, 70 of whom are sick.

Additional earlier case transferred from Harju County (Northern District) to Lääne-Viru County (Eastern District – the case had been brought in from the Russian Federation).

Health Board southern district

Four outbreaks: Family-related infection (6), Võru birthday party (18 – one case actually under western district's supervision now), Italy tourist group case (9, 5 of these under western department monitoring), student outbreak (5 people).

294 people monitored, 36 sick.

Health Board western district

No recorded outbreaks along lines of other three districts.

35 people being monitored, 9 of these sick.

Hospitalizations, discharges and testing

14 people are being treated in hospital due to the coronavirus, with one patient on controlled breathing. Two people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, with three new COVID-19 cases opened.

420 COVID-19 cases in 407 individuals wrapped up (some people have more than one case appended to them, hence the discrepancy).

2,252 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Estonia, 1,717 of them (a little over 76 percent) had their case terminated by a medical professional and the remaining 535 meet the three criteria of not having tested positive in the past 28 days, not waiting for a coronavirus case file to be closed and not in hospital due to the coronavirus.

Estonia's rate per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days stands at 21.97.

169,899 primary coronavirus tests have been conducted since the end of January, with 2,655, or 1.65 percent, returning positive.

The Health Board recommends installing the HOIA coronavirus tracing app to their phone in order to identify anyone they have been in close contact with (nearer than two meters' distance for over 15 minutes' duration) or to notify others if the user contracts the virus.

More information is available on the koroonakaart ("Coronavirus map") here.

