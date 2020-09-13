Day brings 21 new COVID-19 cases

Over the past 24 hours, Estonia analyzed 1,596 tests of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 of which 21 came back positive. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 22.80.

Population register data puts the highest number of new cases in Harju County where 14 people were diagnosed 12 of whom in Tallinn. Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, one in Jõgeva County, one in Lääne County and one in Lääne-Viru County.

One of the cases in Tallinn is from Hungary, while three cases concern close contacts of previously diagnosed persons. The circumstances of the remaining cases are still being ascertained.

Cases diagnosed on September 11-12 included two instances of the disease coming to Estonia from Russia and Ukraine and seven instances of people's close contacts. In one case, a positive test result came from a kindergarten and four cases concerned family members and work contacts.

The Health Board's northern regional arm is monitoring six active outbreaks of which the Nõmme Kalju soccer club outbreak concerns 16 people, the "Viimsepäeva katedraal" exhibition's club event 21 people, Gourmet Coffee outbreak 21 people and the so-called music outbreak seven people.

The workplace outbreak concerns eight cases as does the Tallinn kindergarten outbreak where four children and four adults have taken ill. Three of the adults are teachers and one is a parent.

The northern branch of the authority is monitoring a total of 1,004 people 184 of whom have taken ill.

Ida-Viru County saw four new cases and Lääne-Viru County a single case. Three cases concern close contacts of people previously diagnosed, with the circumstances of two cases still unclear. The eastern region has six outbreaks the largest of which is the Estonia oil shale mine outbreak that concerns 57 people.

The outbreak from the UK concerns 16 cases, the Ojamaa mine outbreak nine and the Viru Prison outbreak five cases of COVID-19. The Kohtla-Järve workplace outbreak concerns nine persons as of Sunday morning (six employees and three family members). A workplace outbreak in Sillamäe concerns ten persons (six employees and four family members). The eastern regional arm of the Health Board is monitoring 364 people of whom 68 are sick.

The southern region has six outbreaks as of Sunday morning – a family (six people), a birthday party in Võru (18 people one of whom is being monitored by the board's western arm), an outbreak following a trip to Italy (nine cases of which five are monitored by the western regional department), student outbreak (five people) and the Orava outbreak (six people in Tartu and Võru Counties). The southern regional arm is monitoring 323 people, 39 of them sick.

The case in Lääne County concerns a person who was infected at a family gathering. The Health Board is monitoring 44 people of whom 10 have taken ill in the west.

14 people in need of hospital treatment

Fourteen people need to be treated in hospital and one patient is on assisted breathing as of the morning of September 13. No one was discharged in the past 24 hours. Hospitals did not open any new COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals have closed a total of 420 COVID-19 cases involving 407 people.

2,256 people have recovered. The cases of 1,718 people (76.2 percent) have been closed, while 538 (23.8 percent) have gone longer than 28 days since last testing positive and are awaiting being declared healthy.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days now stands at 22.80.

Estonia has administered a total of 172,000 initial tests of which 2,676 or 1.56 percent have been positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. More accurate coronavirus statistics is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!