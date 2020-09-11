news

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A COVID-19 testing tent during the peak of the pandemic in spring, in this case in Viljandi.
A COVID-19 testing tent during the peak of the pandemic in spring, in this case in Viljandi. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Family doctors are issuing 16 times more coronavirus testing referrals than they did at the beginning of August, which is why queues may develop for coronavirus testing, Simmo Saar, head of communications for the Health Board, told Vikerraadio.

Saar said that while family doctors issued a total of around 200 referrals a month ago, referrals for the whole country numbered 3,200 on Monday this week. He added that the board's testing partners Synlab and Medicum are trying to test people as quickly as possible.

Saar described as highly regrettable cases where a child who is suffering from ear pain needs to wait for five days before getting tested that allows them to go see their family doctor.

"That child's pain and their parents' concern are familiar only to those who have been in such situations," Saar said, adding that luckily, such cases still number few.

Saar said that laboratory capacity is one thing, while testing capacity is another. While labs are on top of analyzing test samples, the board's partners need people to administer tests and take samples to the lab, the spokesperson said.

This Friday brought news of an outbreak at a kindergarten where three children and four adults have taken ill. According to Saar, the important thing is to determine the index or first patient.

"The virus does transmit from an adult to children, meaning that if the index patient was an adult, they could have infected the children and other adults," Saar explained, adding that small children usually only suffer from a mild version of the disease.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief on European Commission ERR complaint

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

11.09

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

11.09

In case you missed it: September 5-11

11.09

Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

11.09

Tallinn schools implementing distance learning in different ways

11.09

Tartu university researchers begin COVID-19 monitoring in Harju County

11.09

Coronavirus-stricken Nõmme Kalju knocked out of Europa League

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: