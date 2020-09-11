Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The 14-day average is 21.75 per 100,000 inhabitants. In total, 1,845 tests were analyzed.

According to data from the population registry, half of the new cases (sixteen) were diagnosed in Harju County with an additional nine in Ida-Viru County. Tartu County saw four positive tests and Võru County one. Two cases had no information in the population registry.

All cases in Tartu and Võru counties are connected to previously infected close contacts. As of September 11, the Health Board's Southern Region is monitoring three outbreaks, six cases in a family outbreak, 18 at a birthday party in Võru and nine cases connected to a travel group from Italy.

The Southern Region is monitoring 305 people, of which 35 are infected. The Western Region is monitoring 35 people, with 9 confirmed cases.

Health Board's Northern Region monitoring 921 people, 169 infected.

Of the 16 cases in Harju County (15 in Tallinn), one is traced back to a traveler returning from the United Kingdom, four were close work or family contacts, one patient was infected in kindergarten. The remaining ten cases are still under investigation.

As of September 11, the Health Board's Northern Region is monitoring six active outbreaks with 15 cases associated to an outbreak in football team Nõmme Kalju, 16 with an outbreak at Gourmet Coffee, 10 with artist Edward von Lõngus' "Doomsday Cathedral" (Viimsepäeva katedraal) exhibition last day event on August 21 in Ülemiste and six at a music event.

Eight cases were traced back to contacts at work with an additional kindergarten outbreak with seven infected so far, of which three are children and four are adults (three teachers, one parent)

Eastern Region monitoring 442 people, 64 are confirmed infected

Nine new cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, seven of which are close contacts of previously infected persons. The remaining two cases are under further investigation.

The Eastern Region is currently monitoring five outbreaks, the largest of which has 57 people in the Estonia mine outbreak. An outbreak connected to travel from the United Kingdom consists of 15 people, nine in the Ojamaa mine outbreak and five in the Viru Prison outbreak.

13 people in treatment, one patient under ventilation

The 14-day average is 21.75 per 100,000 inhabitants. On Friday, it was announced that Estonia would increase the coronavirus case limit for travelers from Finland and the Baltics to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants, beyond which quarantine is required upon arrival in Estonia. The same was done for Estonian travelers going to Finland and Lithuania.

There are an estimated 289 active cases in Estonia.

In total, 167,719 tests have been conducted since March, of which 2,632 (1.56 percent) have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

As of September 11 morning, 13 people are receiving treatment in hospital, four more than Thursday. One patient is under ventilation.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours. In total, 64 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Estonia.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app. So far it has been downloaded by more than 100,000 people.

