Health Board to receive €15 million for coronavirus testing

The government has opted to allocate €15.3 million from state reserves to the Health Board (Terviseamet), to organize coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

The additional funding comes after a recent surge in infection rates and testing stations opened in Tallinn Airport and at ferry ports.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said: "Additional funding allows us to continue with the current large-scale and regionally available testing: test all people showing symptoms, allow for testing to be conducted so people returning from travel can go to work and also allow for complete testing, if neceessary."

The exact total allocated to the Health Board will be €15,269,911.

More than €30 million has been allocated for testing since the coronavirus began to spread in February. Since March, 197,434 tests have been administered, of which 3,076 (1.55 percent) have returned positive results for COVID-19.

Recent outbreaks have caused the infection rates in Estonia to increase drastically and the 14-day average is 35.82 per 100,000 inhabitants, as of Thursday, September 24.

To view more data visit koroonakaart.

