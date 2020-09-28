Sixty-seven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. The 14-day average is 42.89 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 34 of the cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 13 cases each were discovered in Ida-Viru County and Võru County, two cases went to Viljandi County and Saare, Lääne and Jõgeva counties saw one case each.

Northern region

Of the 34 cases in Harju County (24 in Tallinn), 15 are traced back to previously infected people, six registered infections were in family, six were at work and three were other close contacts. One case is traced to a traveller entering Estonia from Germany, the remaining cases are under further investigation.

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is currently monitoring close to 2,000 people, of which 283 are confirmed to have COVID-19.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks in Northern Estonia, the largest of which is an outbreak at East-Tallinn Central Hospital (34 cases - 22 employees), an outbreak at Läänemere High School has 32 cases, an outbreak at a Rescue Board branch currently consists of seven cases, six are connected to an outbreak at a workplace and another six are a family outbreak. Another workplace outbreak was added today, consisting of eight infected people.

Eastern region

Of the 13 new cases in Ida-Viru County, five are traced back to infection within family, two cases are connected to previously infected persons, one case happened at a care home and one at work. Four infections are still under investigation.

As of Monday, there are eight active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve workplace (seven cases), first Sillamäe workplace (13 cases), second Sillamäe workplace (eight cases), acquintance outbreak (30 cases), Tammiku School (11 cases), Kohtla-Järve birthday (five cases), Ida-Viru family outbreak (six cases), Kohtla-Järve General School (six cases).

The Eastern branch of the Health Board is monitoring 968 people, of which 187 are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Southern region

One case in Viljandi County is traced to family contact, the other is still investigated. The case discovered in Jõgeva County is still being investigated.

Of the 13 cases in Võru County, six are to do with contact at work, four are other close contacts and the remaining are under investigation.

There are three active outbreaks in the Southern region: Võru birthday (21 cases), funeral outbreak (11 cases) and a workplace outbreak (19 cases).

The Southern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring 434 people, of which 57 are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Western region

The case discovered in Saare County is a result of travel from Finland, the case in Lääne County is still investigated.

The Western arm of the Health Board is monitoring 167 people, of which 17 are infected with COVID-19.

33 people receiving treatment in hospital, none in assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 33 people are receiving treatment in hospital, noone is under assisted breathing. There is one patient in intensive care.

There are an estimated 570 active cases currently in Estonia.

A total of 2,873 tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours. There have been 207,767 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 3,267 (1.57 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths during the last 24 hours. In total, 64 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Estonia.

The 14-day average infection rate is 42.89 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!