news

Justice minister: Government has power to make mask-wearing mandatory ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Masks.
Masks. Source: Valitsuse kommunikatsioonibüroo
News

While up to now, wearing a face mask has been recommended, but not mandatory, in Estonia, Minister of Justice, Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) has ordered judicial analysis as to whether the government has the right to oblige the public to wear face-masks, in the interests of public health in the face of growing COVID-19 rates. Aeg aid that the need may arise in the near future, if and when the virus continues to spread.

Aeg said that the government has discussed making masks mandatory for several times already, but it hasn't been clear if Estonian law allows for it, hence the judicial analysis, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Thursday.

The Health Board and the and the government do have the right to make mask-wearing mandatory, the report concluded, since during the first wave of coronavirus in spring, the government made the necessary law amendments.

However, if the Health Board doesn't consider wearing masks necessary, then Aeg said the government still has the right to overrule it and make such a decision. The minister said there is no such plan at the moment, however, but he did not rule out its being discussed in some areas of life or in some regions in the near future.

"Considering we have had outbreaks in Ida-Viru County, Harju County and especially in Tallinn, then why should we put a general obligation to wear a mask in Hiiumaa when we have not had an outbreak there," Aeg said.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said that the dispute on this topic is still ongoing, and if it transpires that the law allows for the introduction of a mask obligation, nonetheless not everything has been decided yet, including where and what type of masks are needed as well as which sections of society would have to wear them. It is also necessary to clarify, on the basis of research, the pros and cons of mandatory mask-wearing, Madise added.

"But sometimes it is the case in science and protecting public health that what appears to be a good idea, when we come to study the causes, we can see that they don't exist in that way," Madise said.

Madise said that this has been proven by the experience of other European countries, where the obligation to wear a mask hasn't helped with avoiding a second wave.

Arkadi Popov, head of the ambulance center of the North-Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH), said that masks should be worn in locations where the number of cases is likely to be higher than normal, and also in public spaces and indoors.

Popov said that a mask only helps when it's worn correctly, which can be an issue in Estonia, as is public education on the issue as a whole.

"The culture of wearing the mask is very important; unfortunately, we have a long way to go for the public to understand why are they doing everything required, for what reason and how to go about these things," Popov said.

Martin Kadai, who led the emergency department of the Health Board during spring, before stepping down, said wearing a mask is in the same category, so far as public health goes, as hand-washing, and as such is something which should not be regulated by government order.

Kadai added that wearing a mask is not some kind of a magical panacea which could bring the pandemic to an end, and when making it mandatory, the concept that this could be for a duration in terms of years, rather than months, needs to be taken on board.

"When we talk about obligations, we run into a lot of problems: What type of masks are we talking about, what is the likelihood of the population fulfilling that obligation, how do we monitor compliance and what sanctions do we apply if people don't follow it? These considerations could lead to very different results, including those where people start to fulfill this obligation only on the surface. at the same time, it is not reasonable to make sometthing an 'obligation' that is fulfilled only when a police officer is in the vicinity," Kadai said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Eesti Post supervisory board dismisses CEO Ansi Arumeel

13:23

Football Association asks UEFA for extension on venue confirmation

12:59

Lithuanian minister: Rail Baltic management model poses threat to continuity Updated

12:57

Kontaveit and Kanepi could meet in third round of French Open

12:31

Justice minister: Government has power to make mask-wearing mandatory

11:41

Estonia allocates €50,000 to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen

11:17

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

11:06

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

10:41

Minister of Social Affairs: We want to avoid closing the country

10:37

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday Updated

10:14

Riigikogu members sign international letter condemning Belarus violence

09:52

Video: Flora thorugh in Europa League qualifier on penalties

09:23

Ratings: Coronavirus handling may be behind Center losing ground to Reform

08:54

Ratings: Reform back on top as most popular party

08:07

Weather: Indian summer continues into weekend

24.09

President to UN: Pandemic brings global tech, governance opportunities

24.09

Estonia's future transport plan: People-centred, smarter, greener

24.09

Tallink starting negotiations to reduce port fees in Riga Updated

24.09

State assets rise by quarter of a billion in 2019

24.09

Riigikogu appoints Urmas Volens to Supreme Court bench

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: