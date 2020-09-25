Price and quality of masks vary widely in Estonian pharmacies

The price and quality of masks sold in Estonia vary greatly, ERR has found, and it can be cheaper to stock up in Finland. The cheapest dust mask in Estonia costs 36 cents but a single respirator mask can be almost €4.

In the Apotheka e-shop, the most expensive protective masks cost €1.49 each, and a pack of 50 costs €74.52. These are masks according to the EN 149 standard and are surgical protective masks. Regular dust masks are also available in the e-shop, which are cheaper than surgical masks and cost 70 cents each. The warehouse has run out of type II medical protective masks, the unit price of which would be €1.11. Fifty masks should cost €55.48.

Dust masks from two different manufacturers are on sale at the Euroapteek on Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väljak) in Tallinn. Regardless of the manufacturer, the price of the mask is 70 cents, similar to Apotheka. In addition, you can also buy N95-type masks or respirators. It is possible to buy packs of one or two and the price of a single mask is €3.99.

Medical protection masks with protection class II are available in Tartu Sõbra's Selver Benu pharmacy. The price of one mask is €1.10 and the price of 50 masks is €55.

The Südameapteek e-shop sells dust masks from two different manufacturers, the price of one mask is 70 cents and the other 52 cents. The cheaper masks have sold out.

In the independent Kalamaja pharmacy, only the last packs of medical type II protective masks are available and priced at €18 euros per pack. This works out at 36 cents per mask.

According to the pharmacist, they can offer masks at a lower price than others because a cheaper batch was purchased through the importer.

ERR saw that, in Helsinki, 50 masks cost €17.99 cents making the price of one mask 36 cents, similar to in Kalamaja pharmacy.

Politicians and experts are debating whether or not to introduce regulations making it mandatory to wear masks. Expert opinion is divided on the matter and Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) has said everyone must be able to afford to buy masks if the rule is enforced.

