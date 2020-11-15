Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home

The growing coronavirus threat in Estonia sees pharmacists suggest people keep at least two weeks' medicines at home. Prescriptions should be renewed in good time.

Pharmacists urge people to observe three principles when visiting drugstores – to renew prescriptions early on, take time to visit the pharmacy and avoid needlessly touching drugs on display.

"The times are difficult and diseases can hit anybody. Cases where a patient fails to receive treatment because of not having a prescription in a situation where their reserves have run out have become more frequent," said Kaidi Sarv, chief pharmacist of the Estonian Pharmacists' Union. "To avoid problems, people should ask their family doctor for a new prescription immediately after purchasing medicines using the previous one. It is high time to contact one's family physician if the person is down to two weeks' medicines supply."

Even though catching the virus from surfaces is rather unlikely, pharmacists nevertheless ask people not to touch drugs on display needlessly.

"We need to reduce contact with potential sources of infection in the interests of everyone's safety. Turn to the pharmacist and they will help you make the right choice and locate the drug," said Karin Alamaa-Aas, head of the Estonian Chamber of Pharmacists. "It is also sensible to plan ahead for the visit to the pharmacy and take enough time for it. The coronavirus threat has caused pharmacies to take measures that mean it could take longer to see to customers."

People should wear a mask, keep at least two meters away from other customers and disinfect their hands when visiting the pharmacy.

