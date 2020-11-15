news

Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Pharmacy.
Pharmacy. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The growing coronavirus threat in Estonia sees pharmacists suggest people keep at least two weeks' medicines at home. Prescriptions should be renewed in good time.

Pharmacists urge people to observe three principles when visiting drugstores – to renew prescriptions early on, take time to visit the pharmacy and avoid needlessly touching drugs on display.

"The times are difficult and diseases can hit anybody. Cases where a patient fails to receive treatment because of not having a prescription in a situation where their reserves have run out have become more frequent," said Kaidi Sarv, chief pharmacist of the Estonian Pharmacists' Union. "To avoid problems, people should ask their family doctor for a new prescription immediately after purchasing medicines using the previous one. It is high time to contact one's family physician if the person is down to two weeks' medicines supply."

Even though catching the virus from surfaces is rather unlikely, pharmacists nevertheless ask people not to touch drugs on display needlessly.

"We need to reduce contact with potential sources of infection in the interests of everyone's safety. Turn to the pharmacist and they will help you make the right choice and locate the drug," said Karin Alamaa-Aas, head of the Estonian Chamber of Pharmacists. "It is also sensible to plan ahead for the visit to the pharmacy and take enough time for it. The coronavirus threat has caused pharmacies to take measures that mean it could take longer to see to customers."

People should wear a mask, keep at least two meters away from other customers and disinfect their hands when visiting the pharmacy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:19

"Samost ja Sildam": Government's energy spent on dealing with crises

17:08

Foresight Center: Estonian economy vulnerable in COVID-19 second wave

16:00

Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home

15:15

Estonian alpinism pioneer dies of coronavirus

14:50

Tallinn preparing for holiday season without Old Town Christmas market

13:45

Coronavirus map: Estonia's average doubles, still one of Europe's lowest

13:14

Churches to introduce stricter coronavirus measures

12:53

Day brings 226 coronavirus diagnoses Updated

12:06

MS Estonia committee member: Holes caused by torn off bow visor

10:59

Tallinn tram procurement postponed

09:24

Online shop orders soar in a repeat of spring coronavirus effects

08:06

Reform MP: Diplomats' work hampered by stance of some coalition members

14.11

Kaja Kallas reaffirmed as Reform Party leader following online meeting

14.11

Foreign ministry green-lights Estonia bid as OSCE chair

14.11

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

14.11

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office

14.11

Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

14.11

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits

14.11

Party Ratings: Estonia 200 see continued autumn support growth

14.11

Journalists: Trump electoral defeat has taken wind out of EKRE sails

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: