Day brings 226 coronavirus diagnoses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Signs on a Tallinn bus encouraging people to wear masks.
Signs on a Tallinn bus encouraging people to wear masks. Source: ERR
Over the last 24 hours, 226 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia. One person died on Saturday. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 199.4.

A total of 5,238 coronavirus tests were analyzed in the last day, with 226 coming back positive that puts the weight of positive tests at 4.4 percent.

Eighty-four people are being treated in hospitals, five are on assisted breathing. Eleven people were admitted with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. The virus has claimed 81 lives in Estonia.

Data from the population register suggests most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County (130), with Ida-Viru County seeing 53, Tartu County 13, Pärnu County seven, Lääne-Viru County and Rapla County four, Järva County, Põlva County, Võru County and Saaremaa two and Hiiumaa and Valga County one case each.

Five people who tested positive do not have a registered place of residence in Estonia, meaning they are likely foreigners.

Health Board North is monitoring over 12,000 people, 1,449 of whom have taken ill, and counts 28 different outbreaks in its administrative area. Over 3,500 people are being monitored by the agency in the eastern part of the country of whom 619 are ill. The eastern region has 13 active outbreaks of COVID-19. Health Board South is monitoring around 1,800 people and four active outbreaks, while in Western Estonia, over 1,000 people are being monitored in and alongside two outbreaks on the island of Hiiumaa and one in Pärnu County.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

