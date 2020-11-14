EDF has coronavirus outbreak among 60 conscripts

A total of 60 conscripts had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) says, amid rising rates among the Estonian populace in general.

Of these, active-duty soldiers and civilian employees who have tested positive total nine. The EDF retains a reserve force several times larger than the number of active personnel at any one time.

Those who tested positive are in quarantine either at the unit headquarters or at home, with one person currently hospitalized.

The 60 conscripts were mostly from the army's 1st Infantry Brigade, who number 42, with seven being detected among Cyber Command staff, and four within the Navy (Merevägi). The navy and air force fall under overall EDF command and are not separate arms.

Of the active duty personnel who returned positive, three were from 1st Infantry Brigade, two from the air force (Õhuvägi) and one from support command, as of Thursday.

The EDF applies immediate quarantine requirements on those displaying symptoms of a potential COVID-19 infection, as it does for close contacts, and remains in contact with the Health Board, often upgrading coronavirus requirements such as social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene issues, as well as command tasks and meetings being held remotely where possible.

