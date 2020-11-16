Prime minister honors fallen on EDF 102nd anniversary

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) laid a wreath of remembrance at the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) cemetery in Tallinn Monday, on the 102nd anniversary of its formation.

Ratas said that that the present-day EDF ensures Estonia's security, both at home, on a daily basis, and abroad, with the various foreign missions the armed forces are involved in.

"This laudable commitment is driven by the sense of mission and readiness to risk one's life in the most extreme case to protect and defend all residents of Estonia," Ratas said, according to spokespeople.

Jüri Ratas at the EDF cemetery Monday. Source: Social Media

"I thank all members of the defense forces and officials of the defense forces, as well as reservists and Defense League (Kaitseliit) volunteers and members of the Women's Home Defense League (Naiskodukaitse) for this commitment. The work that you are doing, despite difficulties, does not go unnoticed," the prime minister went on.

International theaters the EDF is or has recently been involved in include Resolute Support (Afghanistan), Inherent resolve (Iraq) and Operation Barkhane (Mali).

The EDF covers both land forces and the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) and Air Force (Õhuvägi), and is commanded by Maj. Gen. Martin Herem. The volunteer Defense League augments that in all fields, including cyber warfare.

--

