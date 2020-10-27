Daily: Baltic States should cooperate more on defense, says EDF chief

news

Greater cooperation on defense between the three Baltic States would be a good idea, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Maj. Gen. Martin Herem says. In an interview with daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), Maj. Gen. Herem added that one potential joint project would be acquiring a satellite for military use.

"In the case of one country finding itself in difficulty, where it is under attack, then the remaining two [countries] should prepare to act in support immediately," Maj. Gen. Herem told the daily (link in Estonian).

"It's important that mobilization or how quickly things can be moved is as rapid as possible, as is the extent of impact," he went on.

"We can talk about different aspects here, but when considering the technological situation, then we could potentially start our own satellite program," he went on, adding that this would give a virtually real-time overview of what was happening in the three states and in neighboring areas.

"Our own defense capability at present is such that if the enemy were to attack Estonia alone, then he would suffer greatly. However, if this were to be, so to say, linked to Latvia and Lithuania, then we couldn't help them in any significant way," he continued.

Of concrete regions Maj. Gen. Herem noted that the Courland region of western Latvia could be protected from the nearby Estonian island of Saaremaa.

Maj. Gen. Herem added that strengthening Estonia's current defense capabilities will focus on coastal defense, including mines and other anti-shipping armaments such as long-range firepower which: "Gives not only the possibility of long-range offense but also keeps us out of the enemy's range and concealed to the extent we are not exposed to modern-day precision weaponry."

Mid-range air defense capabilities were also required, he said, adding that compared with other more destructive defenses, capable of delivering a blow, acquiring these was a more complex and expensive process.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

