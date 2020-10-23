Tänak finds quick replacement for canceled South Belgian Rally

The South Belgium Rally, a warm-up event for WRC Ypres Rally, originally scheduled to take place this weekend, was canceled on Thursday. Reigning world champion Ott Tänak and his Hyundai team will reportedly instead travel to Koekelare, Belgium, to participate in the Hemicuda Rally.

The decision to cancel the South Belgium Rally was made by the local government of Vresse-sur-Semois, the event's host town, due to rising coronavirus numbers in the country, portal Dirtfish reported.

Hyundai Motorsport was looking to use the event as a warm-up for the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) season in Ypres, Belgium.

Estonian driver Ott Tänak, along with co-driver Martin Järveoja and teammate Craig Breen, will now travel to Koekelare instead to take part in the Hemicuda Rally with six-time world champ Sebastien Ogier and current season leader Elfyn Evans, both of Toyota, also in the entry list.

The World Rally Championship season still has two rounds to go with Ypres Rally Belgium set to take place on November 19-22, rounded out with Rally Monza on December 4-6.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is at 111 points in the driver standings, followed by six-time world champ Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) 14 points behind. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) finishes the top three with 87 points, followed by reigning world champion Ott Tänak whose title defense currently stands at 83 points.

