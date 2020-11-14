news

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian rally star and reigning WRC world champion Ott Tänak, together with regular co-driver Martin Järveoja, swept the board at the Kehala rally in Lääme-Viru County on Saturday, winning all nine stages.

Driving in the Hyundai i20, the same car used in this year's coronavirus-shortened WRC season, the pair's main competition came from Gregor Jeets and Kuldar Sikk in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 car.

Georg Gross and Raigo Mõlder also took the field in a WRC car, a Ford Fiesta in this case, and finished 1 minute 22.3 seconds behind the winners.

Norwegians Ole Christian Veiby and Jonas Andersson  in an R5 version of the Hyundai i50 were fastest in their category, the second-tier from the full WRC series.

The race takes place ahead of December's seventh, and final WRC race for this year at Monza in Italy, with Ott Tänak having now no chance of defending his 2019 title, which will be clinched by one out of table leader Elfyn Evans of Wales (Toyota), who has not won the title before, six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota) or Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, Thierry Neuville (Belgium), still in pursuit of his maiden title after five seasons finishing as runner-up.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

